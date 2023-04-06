|
06.04.2023 12:38:00
Lyft Stock Still Isn't a Buy Until New CEO David Risher Does This
Struggling ride-hailing outfit Lyft (NASDAQ: LYFT) will soon have a new chief executive. But there's a reason Lyft shares haven't rocketed higher despite the much-needed shakeup. That is, incoming CEO David Risher still has to cull costs that the outgoing CEO and president didn't. Until it's clear Risher can actually do so without undermining the company's operation, Lyft stock likely remains too risky for most investors to own.The news came out last week: Lyft co-founders Logan Green and John Zimmer are stepping down from their management roles in April and June, respectively, handing the keys to long-time Amazon and Microsoft executive Risher.And Risher intends to hit the ground running. In a series of interviews since the announcement was made, he emphatically explained that he's prioritizing the basics like pricing and speed of service. He also commented in an interview with Yahoo! Finance that "efficiency is in the air," adding: "I'm very, very comfortable with the idea that you can sort of get twice the team, you know, without twice the people."Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!