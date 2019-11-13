Lyftron Announces Partnership with Tableau

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, at Tableau Conference 2019, Lyftron, a agile, columnar ELT data delivery platform, announced its acceptance to Tableau's technology partner program. Tableau, the leading analytics platform, was founded to help people see and understand data. Lyftron was formed with the goal to provide data from all accessible data sources instantly, and in one place to further enable data-driven enterprises with instant analytics. Lyftron has found their modern data hub can shorten customer time to insight by 75%, making data available as close to real time as possible. Finally, Lyftron converts all data to ANSI SQL to make it easy for all users to access the data they need in a timely fashion.

In this era of modern enterprise analytics, IT takes on a new role to enable business agility through self-service, trust, and governance. Tableau's modern analytics platform incorporates enterprise-grade security, governance, deployment flexibility and management to empower IT. Customers can leverage Lyftron's Modern Data Hub for access to near real time data that can be instantly analyzed. This provides easy access to all the available data in one place after translating all data sources into normalized schemas which can then be queried by anyone.

Today's enterprises need a modern data delivery platform to accelerate the adoption of analytics, streamline big data risks, process IoT data for valuable customer experiences, and create new data-driven opportunities. By combining Lyftron's unique modern data hub with Tableau's self-service visual analytics platform, enterprises can curate and explore data at any scale with outstanding performance and flexibility. This new partnership will allow Lyftron to work closely with Tableau to deliver a tightly integrated solution for modern data analytics that takes full advantage of the cloud.

"The combination of Lyftron and Tableau will provide enterprises with a powerful, self-service offering that enables people to quickly explore diverse data and analyze it instantly with ease. Our modern data hub is designed to easily and seamlessly serve, process and manage any type of data for any size customer," said Ashby K. Patterson, Partner Alliances at Lyftron.

Key takeaways for this partnership

+ Shorten time to insights

+ Data Analysis with instant Cognitive Analytics

+ Enterprise wide data catalog & data lineage

+ Hybrid cloud management

+ Democratize Data with ANSI Sql

+ BI Acceleration

+ Higher Performance

+ Universal Data Model

+ Sensitve data auto encryption

+ Field and row level access control

+ Seamless data sharing

About Lyftron

We make BI & Big Data analytics work easier and faster. Our goal is to empower business users and make always-busy business and heavily loaded BI specialists less dependent on each other when solving data-driven business problems. If you have ever experienced a lack of data you needed, time consuming report generation or long queue to your BI expert, consider Lyftron.

Lyftron eliminates traditional ETL/ELT bottlenecks with automatic data pipeline and make data instantly accessible to BI user with modern cloud compute of Spark & Snowflake. Lyftron connectors automatically convert any source into normalized, ready-to-query relational format and provide search capability on your enterprise data catalog. For more information, connect with us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and YouTube or visit lyftron.com

