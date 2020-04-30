Lynx Equity Income Trust Announces Reliance on Financial Statement Filing Date Extension

TORONTO, April 29, 2020 /CNW/ - Lynx Equity Income Trust ("Lynx" or the "Trust") announced today that it will be relying on Ontario Instrument 51-502 – Temporary Exemption from Certain Corporate Finance Requirements in respect of its obligation to file its annual financial statements required by subsection 4.2(b) of National Instrument 45-106 – Prospectus Exemptions for the year ended December 31, 2019. Management expects that the Trust's annual financial statements will be filed on or about May 29, 2020.

Management of Lynx and other insiders are subject to a trading black-out policy that reflects the principles contained in section 9 of National Policy 11-207 – Failure-to-File Cease Trade Orders and Revocations in Multiple Jurisdictions.

There have been no material developments affecting the Trust that have occurred since the date of filing of the last financial statements of the Trust.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This release includes certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may", "will", "expect", "intend", "estimate", "anticipate", "believe", "should", "plans" or "continue" or the negative thereof or variations thereon or similar terminology. Although the Trust believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties.

