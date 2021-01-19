LYNX Franchising Acquired by MidOcean Partners

ATLANTA, Jan. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- JAN-PRO Systems International – one of the nation's largest franchisors of commercial cleaning and disinfecting franchises – announces the brand was part of a major acquisition, as MidOcean Partners acquired LYNX Franchising – a multi-brand platform with a collection of B2B essential services, including Intelligent Office, FRSTeam, and JAN-PRO Systems International.

"We are excited about the acquisition and are eager to partner with a firm that is so dedicated to helping us take our brand even further," stated JAN-PRO Systems International President Gary Bauer. "Our industry leading model and experience, coupled with MidOcean Partners' resources is an incredible combination, and we are eager to see where this partnership takes our brand, especially as we continue our mission to help protect businesses, their customers and their employees from COVID-19."

As JAN-PRO Systems International continues to see increased demand among the JAN-PRO CLEANING & DISINFECTING franchisees for reliable and effective commercial cleaning and disinfecting services due to COVID-19, this new partnership presents an opportunity for even further growth. MidOcean Partners is experienced in helping service brands expand, and as the LYNX Franchising brands continue to grow, the partnership between the two companies is poised to flourish.

The acquisition comes at a time when JAN-PRO Systems International has set its sights on several new markets for franchise development, including Hawaii, Madison, Wisconsin, and Des Moines, Iowa, among others. The resources provided by MidOcean Partners will greatly aid JAN-PRO Systems International in these expansion efforts.

Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, businesses of all kinds have turned to JAN-PRO CLEANING & DISINFECTING as the commercial cleaning experts to keep their employees, customers, and tenants safe during this unprecedented time. In fact, JAN-PRO CLEANING & DISINFECTING has seen a 500% increase in upgraded special cleaning/disinfecting services since the start of the pandemic as businesses of all kinds look to continue using our services to help employees and customers be safe from COVID-19.

For more information about the JAN-PRO Franchise Development or JAN-PRO CLEANING & DISINFECTING franchise opportunities, please visit: https://jan-pro.com/franchising/.

About JAN-PRO International

Founded in 1991, JAN-PRO CLEANING & DISINFECTING is one of the largest commercial cleaning franchises in the country with over 8,000 small business owners. The commercial cleaning brand culture is built on trust, reliability and excellence in cleaning. JAN-PRO CLEANING & DISINFECTING franchisees are required to complete extensive certification on JAN-PRO CLEANING & DISINFECTING brand standards, the latest technologies, JAN-PRO CLEANING & DISINFECTING branded programs, and the latest cleaning techniques and a checklist of services. The combination of proprietary processes like the Enviroshield® disinfecting process — the same cleaning process used to disinfect hospital operating rooms — an extensive cleaning regimen each visit, and ongoing certification keep the JAN-PRO CLEANING & DISINFECTING brand the leader in commercial cleaning. For more information, please visit https://jan-pro.com/.

About LYNX Franchising

LYNX Franchising is a leading multi-brand franchise platform focused on B2B services offering commercial cleaning, fabrics and electronics restoration, and virtual office service and space solutions through its three brands: JAN-PRO, FRSTeam, and Intelligent Office. The Company's geographic reach of nearly 225 franchised and company-owned locations creates a national platform that is recognized as one of the leading franchisors in the industry. LYNX Franchising is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia. For more information, please visit www.lynxfranchising.com.

