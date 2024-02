LyondellBasell Announces Acquisition Of Mechanical Recycling Assets From PreZero

(RTTNews) - LyondellBasell (LYB) has acquired mechanical recycling assets and properties containing rigid plastics recycling processing lines from PreZero, a recycling leader and waste management service provider. The transaction includes leasing the processing facility in Jurupa Valley, Calif.

LyondellBasell plans to operate its newly-acquired mechanical recycling plant to manufacture post-consumer recycled resins using plastic waste feedstock. The company will offer these recycled polymers under its CirculenRecover brand. The company plans to commence operations at new facility in 2025.