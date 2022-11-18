|
18.11.2022 12:30:00
LyondellBasell Announces Quarterly Dividend
HOUSTON and LONDON, Nov. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LyondellBasell (NYSE: LYB) today announced it has declared a dividend of $1.19 per share, to be paid December 5, 2022, to shareholders of record on November 28, 2022, with an ex-dividend date of November 25, 2022.
About LyondellBasell
As a leader in the global chemical industry, LyondellBasell strives every day to be the safest, best operated and most valued company in our industry. The company's products, materials and technologies are advancing sustainable solutions for food safety, access to clean water, healthcare and fuel efficiency in more than 100 international markets. LyondellBasell places high priority on diversity, equity and inclusion and is Advancing Good with an emphasis on our planet, the communities where we operate and our future workforce. The company takes great pride in its world-class technology and customer focus. LyondellBasell has stepped up its circularity and climate ambitions and actions to address the global challenges of plastic waste and decarbonization. In 2022, LyondellBasell was named as one of FORTUNE Magazine's "World's Most Admired Companies" for the fifth consecutive year. For more information, please visit www.LyondellBasell.com or follow @LyondellBasell on LinkedIn.
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lyondellbasell-announces-quarterly-dividend-301682206.html
SOURCE LyondellBasell Industries
