|
24.02.2023 12:30:00
LyondellBasell Announces Quarterly Dividend
HOUSTON and LONDON, Feb. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LyondellBasell (NYSE: LYB) today announced it has declared a dividend of $1.19 per share, to be paid March 13, 2023, to shareholders of record on March 6, 2023, with an ex-dividend date of March 3, 2023.
About LyondellBasell
As a leader in the global chemical industry, LyondellBasell strives every day to be the safest, best operated and most valued company in our industry. The company's products, materials and technologies are advancing sustainable solutions for food safety, access to clean water, healthcare and fuel efficiency in more than 100 international markets. LyondellBasell places high priority on diversity, equity and inclusion and is Advancing Good with an emphasis on our planet, the communities where we operate and our future workforce. The company takes great pride in its world-class technology and customer focus. LyondellBasell has stepped up its circularity and climate ambitions and actions to address the global challenges of plastic waste and greenhouse gas emissions reduction. For more information, please visit www.lyondellbasell.com or follow @LyondellBasell on LinkedIn.
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lyondellbasell-announces-quarterly-dividend-301754620.html
SOURCE LyondellBasell Industries
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Lyondellbasell Industries N.V.mehr Nachrichten
|
02.02.23
|Ausblick: Lyondellbasell Industries öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
30.01.23
|LyondellBasell Industries Shares Cross 5% Yield Mark (Forbes)
|
27.10.22
|Ausblick: Lyondellbasell Industries stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor (finanzen.net)
|
28.07.22
|Ausblick: Lyondellbasell Industries veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
28.04.22
|Ausblick: Lyondellbasell Industries verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Lyondellbasell Industries N.V.mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Lyondellbasell Industries N.V.
|90,11
|1,10%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerAngst vor weiteren Zinssteigerungen: ATX geht etwas tiefer ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt deutlich im Minus -- Wall Street letztlich rot -- Asiens Märkte mehrheitlich schwächer
Der heimische Aktienmarkt konnte zwischenzeitliche Gewinne am Freitag nicht halten und schloss im Minus. Der deutsche Leitindex fiel noch deutlicher zurück. Die Wall Street notierte am letzten Handelstag der Woche tiefer. An den Börsen in Fernost war am Freitag keine einheitliche Tendenz auszumachen.