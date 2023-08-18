Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
18.08.2023 12:30:00

LyondellBasell Announces Quarterly Dividend

HOUSTON and LONDON, Aug. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LyondellBasell today announced it has declared a dividend of $1.25 per share, to be paid September 5, 2023, to shareholders of record on August 28, 2023, with an ex-dividend date of August 25, 2023.

About LyondellBasell

We are LyondellBasell (NYSE: LYB) – a leader in the global chemical industry creating solutions for everyday sustainable living. Through advanced technology and focused investments, we are enabling a circular and low carbon economy. Across all we do, we aim to unlock value for our customers, investors and society. As one of the world's largest producers of polymers and a leader in polyolefin technologies, we develop, manufacture and market high-quality and innovative products for applications ranging from sustainable transportation and food safety to clean water and quality healthcare. For more information, please visit www.lyondellbasell.com or follow @LyondellBasell on LinkedIn.

LyondellBasell (PRNewsfoto/LyondellBasell Industries)

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lyondellbasell-announces-quarterly-dividend-301902810.html

SOURCE LyondellBasell Industries

