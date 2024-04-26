26.04.2024 12:33:18

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. Q1 Profit Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB) released earnings for first quarter that beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $473 million, or $1.44 per share. This compares with $474 million, or $1.44 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, LyondellBasell Industries N.V. reported adjusted earnings of $501 million or $1.53 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.36 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 3.1% to $9.93 billion from $10.25 billion last year.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $473 Mln. vs. $474 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.44 vs. $1.44 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $9.93 Bln vs. $10.25 Bln last year.

