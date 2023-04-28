|
28.04.2023 12:34:39
LyondellBasell Industries N.V. Q1 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates
(RTTNews) - LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB) revealed earnings for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.
The company's bottom line came in at $474 million, or $1.44 per share. This compares with $1.32 billion, or $4.00 per share, in last year's first quarter.
Excluding items, LyondellBasell Industries N.V. reported adjusted earnings of $822 million or $2.50 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.74 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter fell 22.1% to $10.25 billion from $13.16 billion last year.
LyondellBasell Industries N.V. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q1): $474 Mln. vs. $1.32 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.44 vs. $4.00 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.74 -Revenue (Q1): $10.25 Bln vs. $13.16 Bln last year.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Lyondellbasell Industries N.V.mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Lyondellbasell Industries N.V.mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Lyondellbasell Industries N.V.
|85,40
|3,39%