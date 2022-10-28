|
28.10.2022 12:34:11
LyondellBasell Industries N.V. Q3 Profit Decreases, misses estimates
(RTTNews) - LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB) released a profit for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.
The company's bottom line came in at $572 million, or $1.75 per share. This compares with $1.76 billion, or $5.25 per share, in last year's third quarter.
Excluding items, LyondellBasell Industries N.V. reported adjusted earnings of $642 million or $1.96 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.84 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter fell 3.5% to $12.25 billion from $12.70 billion last year.
LyondellBasell Industries N.V. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q3): $572 Mln. vs. $1.76 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.75 vs. $5.25 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $2.84 -Revenue (Q3): $12.25 Bln vs. $12.70 Bln last year.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Lyondellbasell Industries N.V.mehr Nachrichten
|
27.10.22
|Ausblick: Lyondellbasell Industries stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor (finanzen.net)
|
28.07.22
|Ausblick: Lyondellbasell Industries veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
28.04.22
|Ausblick: Lyondellbasell Industries verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
27.12.21
|LyondellBasell Industries Shares Cross 5% Yield Mark (Forbes)
|
30.11.21
|LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB) FY 2021 Earnings Call Transcript (MotleyFool)