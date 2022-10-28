28.10.2022 12:34:11

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. Q3 Profit Decreases, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB) released a profit for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $572 million, or $1.75 per share. This compares with $1.76 billion, or $5.25 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, LyondellBasell Industries N.V. reported adjusted earnings of $642 million or $1.96 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.84 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 3.5% to $12.25 billion from $12.70 billion last year.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $572 Mln. vs. $1.76 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.75 vs. $5.25 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $2.84 -Revenue (Q3): $12.25 Bln vs. $12.70 Bln last year.

