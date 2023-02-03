03.02.2023 12:41:33

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. Q4 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB) released earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $353 million, or $1.07 per share. This compares with $726 million, or $2.18 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, LyondellBasell Industries N.V. reported adjusted earnings of $427 million or $1.29 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.22 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 20.5% to $10.206 billion from $12.830 billion last year.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $353 Mln. vs. $726 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.07 vs. $2.18 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.22 -Revenue (Q4): $10.206 Bln vs. $12.830 Bln last year.

