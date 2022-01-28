LyondellBasell Industries N.V. Q4 Profit Decreases, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB) released a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $726 million, or $2.18 per share. This compares with $855 million, or $2.55 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, LyondellBasell Industries N.V. reported adjusted earnings of $1.21 billion or $3.63 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.97 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 61.6% to $12.83 billion from $7.94 billion last year.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $726 Mln. vs. $855 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $2.18 vs. $2.55 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $3.97 -Revenue (Q4): $12.83 Bln vs. $7.94 Bln last year.