LyondellBasell Industries N.V. Q4 Profit Decreases, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB) revealed a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $185 million, or $0.56 per share. This compares with $353 million, or $1.07 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, LyondellBasell Industries N.V. reported adjusted earnings of $411 million or $1.26 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.31 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 2.7% to $9.93 billion from $10.21 billion last year.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $185 Mln. vs. $353 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.56 vs. $1.07 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.31 -Revenue (Q4): $9.93 Bln vs. $10.21 Bln last year.