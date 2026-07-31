LyondellBasell Industries Q2 Net Income Rises, Stock Up In Pre-Market

(RTTNews) - Friday, LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB) announced its second-quarter financial results, reporting a net income of $559 million, or $1.71 per share, compared to $115 million, or $0.34 per share, last year.

EBITDA amounted to $1.252 billion compared to $606 million in the prior year.

Sales and other operating revenues were $9.177 billion versus $7.658 billion in the previous year.

In the pre-market hours, LYB is trading at $63.00, up 4.15 percent on the NYSE.