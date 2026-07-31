Lyondellbasell Industries Aktie
WKN DE: A1CWRM / ISIN: NL0009434992
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31.07.2026 14:08:23
LyondellBasell Industries Q2 Net Income Rises, Stock Up In Pre-Market
(RTTNews) - Friday, LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB) announced its second-quarter financial results, reporting a net income of $559 million, or $1.71 per share, compared to $115 million, or $0.34 per share, last year.
EBITDA amounted to $1.252 billion compared to $606 million in the prior year.
Sales and other operating revenues were $9.177 billion versus $7.658 billion in the previous year.
In the pre-market hours, LYB is trading at $63.00, up 4.15 percent on the NYSE.
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