LyondellBasell Reports First Quarter 2023 Earnings

First Quarter 2023 Highlights

Comparisons with the prior quarter and first quarter 2022 are available in the following table:

Table 1 - Earnings Summary Millions of U.S. dollars (except share data) Three Months Ended March 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 March 31,

2022 Sales and other operating revenues $10,247 $10,206 $13,157 Net income 474 353 1,320 Diluted earnings per share 1.44 1.07 4.00 Weighted average diluted share count 327 327 329 EBITDA (a) 1,131 792 2,020

Excluding Identified Items(a) Net income excluding identified items $822 $427 $1,320 Diluted earnings per share excluding identified items 2.50 1.29 4.00 Impairment, pre-tax 252 — — Refinery exit costs, pre-tax 124 95 — EBITDA excluding identified items 1,452 865 2,020





(a) See "Information Related to Financial Measures" for a discussion of the Company's use of non-GAAP financial measures and Tables 2-9 for reconciliations or calculations of these financial measures. "Identified items" include adjustments for lower of cost or market ("LCM"), impairments and refinery exit costs. Cash conversion is net cash provided by operating activities divided by EBITDA excluding LCM and impairment. Return on invested capital is income from continuing operations divided by two-year average of invested capital. (b) Reflects a 2022 year-end asset portfolio with 2013-2022 historical average margins and operating rates and the company's strategic initiatives.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE: LYB) today announced net income for the first quarter 2023 of $474 million, or $1.44 per diluted share. During the quarter, the company recognized identified items of $348 million, net of tax. These items, which impacted first quarter earnings by $1.06 per share, included a non-cash goodwill impairment related to our Advanced Polymers Solutions segment and costs incurred from plans to exit the refining business. First quarter 2023 EBITDA was $1.1 billion, or $1.5 billion excluding identified items.

Global olefins and polyolefins margins increased during the first quarter driven by lower ethane cost in the U.S., lower energy costs and moderately improving global demand. LyondellBasell increased global operating rates to align with market conditions. Steady demand for fuels continued to support strong oxyfuels and refining margins.

In the first quarter, LyondellBasell generated $482 million in cash from operating activities and ended the quarter with $5.8 billion in available liquidity. The company remains committed to a disciplined approach to capital allocation. During the first quarter, approximately $350 million was reinvested in the business and $460 million was returned to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases. Over the past twelve months, the company returned 107% of free cash flow(c) to shareholders.

At its Capital Markets Day (CMD) in March, LyondellBasell launched a new strategy targeting net income of $6.3 billion and $10 billion of normalized EBITDA by 2027. Prior to the CMD, the company announced several acquisitions and partnerships in line with its new strategy to meet the increasing need from customers and society for sustainable solutions. In less than a year since signing its first power purchase agreement, LyondellBasell achieved 70% of its target to procure at least 50% of its global electricity from renewable sources by 2030.

"We are rapidly advancing our strategy to create significant value by building a profitable Circular & Low Carbon Solutions business and establishing LyondellBasell as the industry leader in sustainability," said Peter Vanacker, LyondellBasell Chief Executive Officer.

OUTLOOK

In the near-term, the company expects typical seasonal trends to drive modest improvement in global demand. Increased summer demand for transportation fuels should provide support for oxyfuels and refining margins. Delays in the start of North American polyethylene capacity additions across the industry are expected to reduce new market supply and support polyethylene margins. During the second quarter, LyondellBasell expects to operate Intermediates & Derivatives assets at 80% and modestly increase global olefins and polyolefins operating rates to 85% to match the market outlook. The company remains watchful for the effects of changes in global monetary policies and improving economic conditions in China on petrochemical markets during the second half of 2023.

"LyondellBasell remains focused on delivering our strategy to grow and upgrade our core businesses, build a profitable Circular & Low Carbon Solutions business and step up our performance and culture. We believe the combination of these strategic moves will capture significant value by positioning LyondellBasell as the leading investment in our industry with a more profitable and sustainable growth engine," said Vanacker.

CONFERENCE CALL

LyondellBasell will host a conference call April 28 at 11 a.m. ET. Participants on the call will include Chief Executive Officer Peter Vanacker, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Michael McMurray, Executive Vice President of Global Olefins and Polyolefins Ken Lane, Executive Vice President of Intermediates and Derivatives and Refining Kim Foley, Executive Vice President of Advanced Polymer Solutions Torkel Rhenman and Head of Investor Relations David Kinney. For event access, the toll-free dial-in number is 1-877-407-8029, international dial-in number is 201-689-8029 or click the CallMe link. The slides and webcast that accompany the call will be available at www.LyondellBasell.com/earnings. A replay of the call will be available from 1:00 p.m. ET April 28 until May 28. The replay toll-free dial-in numbers are 1-877-660-6853 and 201-612-7415. The access ID for each is 13735436.

Table 2 - Reconciliations of Net Income to Net Income Excluding Identified Items and to EBITDA Including and Excluding Identified Items



Three Months Ended Millions of U.S. dollars

March 31,

2023

December 31,

2022

March 31,

2022 Net income

$ 474

$ 353

$ 1,320 add: Identified items











Impairment, after-tax (a)

252

—

— Refinery exit costs, after-tax (b)

96

74

— Net income excluding identified items

$ 822

$ 427

$ 1,320













Net income

$ 474

$ 353

$ 1,320 Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax

1

2

1 Income from continuing operations

475

355

1,321 Provision for income taxes

167

34

316 Depreciation and amortization (c)

396

334

311 Interest expense, net

93

69

72 add: Identified items











Impairment (a)

252

—

— Refinery exit costs (d)

69

73

— EBITDA excluding identified items

1,452

865

2,020 less: Identified items











Impairment (a)

(252)

—

— Refinery exit costs (d)

(69)

(73)

— EBITDA

$ 1,131

$ 792

$ 2,020















(a) The first quarter of 2023 reflects a non-cash goodwill impairment charge in our Advanced Polymers Solutions segment. (b) Refinery exit costs, after-tax, include accelerated lease amortization costs of $40 million and $43 million, personnel related costs of $12 million and $12 million, accretion of asset retirement obligations of $1 million and $2 million, and depreciation of asset retirement costs of $43 million and $17 million, for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively. (c) Depreciation and amortization includes depreciation of asset retirement costs of $55 million and $22 million expensed during the three months ended March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively, in connection with exiting the Refining business. (d) Refinery exit costs, include accelerated lease amortization costs of $51 million and $55 million, personnel related costs of $16 million and $16 million, and accretion of asset retirement obligations of $2 million and $2 million, during the three months ended March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively.

Table 3 - Reconciliation of Diluted EPS to Diluted EPS Excluding Identified Items

Three Months Ended

March 31,

2023

December 31,

2022

March 31,

2022 Diluted earnings per share $ 1.44

$ 1.07

$ 4.00











Add: Identified items:









Impairment 0.77

—

— Refinery exit costs 0.29

0.22

—











Diluted earnings per share excluding identified items $ 2.50

$ 1.29

$ 4.00













Table 4 - Reconciliation of Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities to EBITDA Including and Excluding LCM and Impairment

Year Ended

Three Months Ended

Last Twelve

Months Millions of U.S. dollars December 31,

2022

March 31,

2022

March 31,

2023

March 31,

2023 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 6,119

$ 1,502

$ 482

$ 5,099 Adjustments:













Depreciation and amortization (1,267)

(311)

(396)

(1,352) Impairments (a) (69)

—

(252)

(321) Amortization of debt-related costs (14)

(4)

(3)

(13) Share-based compensation (70)

(18)

(24)

(76) Equity loss, net of distributions of earnings (344)

(5)

(5)

(344) Deferred income tax provision (369)

(137)

(6)

(238) Changes in assets and liabilities that used (provided) cash:













Accounts receivable (1,005)

629

279

(1,355) Inventories 91

117

319

293 Accounts payable 464

(724)

(40)

1,148 Other, net 353

271

120

202 Net income 3,889

1,320

474

3,043 Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax 5

1

1

5 Income from continuing operations 3,894

1,321

475

3,048 Provision for income taxes 882

316

167

733 Depreciation and amortization 1,267

311

396

1,352 Interest expense, net 258

72

93

279 add: LCM charges —

—

—

— add: Impairments (a) 69

—

252

321 EBITDA excluding LCM and impairment 6,370

2,020

1,383

5,733 less: LCM charges —

—

—

— less: Impairments (a) (69)

—

(252)

(321) EBITDA $ 6,301

$ 2,020

$ 1,131

$ 5,412

















(a) Reflects impairment charges related to the sale of our polypropylene manufacturing facility in Australia, recognized in 2022 and a goodwill impairment charge in our Advanced Polymers Solutions segment, recognized in the first quarter of 2023. Note: Last twelve months March 31, 2023 is calculated as year ended December 31, 2022 plus three months ended March 31, 2023, minus three months ended March 31, 2022.

Table 5 - Calculation of Cash Conversion

Year Ended

Three Months Ended

Last Twelve

Months Millions of U.S. dollars December 31,

2022

March 31,

2022

March 31,

2023

March 31,

2023 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 6,119

$ 1,502

$ 482

$ 5,099 Divided by:













EBITDA excluding LCM and impairment (a) 6,370

2,020

1,383

5,733 Cash conversion (b) 96 %

74 %

35 %

89 %

















(a) See Table 4 for a reconciliation of net cash provided by operating activities to EBITDA including and excluding LCM and impairment. (b) Cash conversion is the ratio of net cash provided by operating activities to EBITDA excluding LCM and impairment. Note: Last twelve months March 31, 2023 is calculated as year ended December 31, 2022 plus three months ended March 31, 2023, minus three months ended March 31, 2022.

Table 6 - Reconciliation of Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities to Free Cash Flow and Calculation of Shareholder Returns as a Percentage of Free Cash Flow

Year Ended

Three Months Ended

Last Twelve

Months Millions of U.S. dollars December 31,

2022

March 31,

2022

March 31,

2023

March 31,

2023 Dividends - common stock $ 1,542

$ 371

$ 389

$ 1,560 Special dividends - common stock 1,704

—

—

1,704 Repurchase of Company ordinary shares 420

217

70

273 Dividends and share repurchases 3,666

588

459

3,537 Divided by:













Net cash provided by operating activities 6,119

1,502

482

5,099 Less:













Capital expenditures 1,890

446

352

1,796 Free cash flow $ 4,229

$ 1,056

$ 130

$ 3,303















Shareholder returns as a percentage of free cash flow











107 %

















Note: Last twelve months March 31, 2023 is calculated as year ended December 31, 2022 plus three months ended March 31, 2023, minus three months ended March 31, 2022.

Table 7 - Reconciliation of Net Income to Normalized EBITDA



Millions of U.S. dollars 2027 Net income $ 6,260 Provision for income taxes 1,565 Depreciation and amortization 1,650 Interest expense, net 525 Normalized EBITDA (a) $ 10,000





(a) Reflects a 2022 year-end asset portfolio with 2013-2022 historical average margins and operating rates and the company's strategic initiatives.

Table 8 - Calculation of Return on Invested Capital









Three Months Ended

Last Twelve

Months Millions of U.S. dollars March 31,

2022

June 30,

2022

September 30,

2022

December 31,

2022

March 31,

2023

March 31,

2023 Income from continuing operations



$ 1,645

$ 573

$ 355

$ 475

$ 3,048























Divided by:





















Average invested capital:





















Shareholders' equity 12,698













12,721



Long-term debt 11,175













10,601



Long-term operating lease liabilities 1,610













1,507



Current operating lease liabilities 334













350



Current debt:





















Current maturities of long-term debt 8













432



Short-term debt 141













343



Invested capital $ 25,966













$ 25,954



























2-Yr average invested capital



















$ 25,960 Return on average invested capital (a)



















12 %

























(a) Effective beginning the first quarter of 2023, we revised our calculation of return on invested capital. Return on invested capital is income from continuing operations divided by a two-year average of invested capital. We previously calculated Return on invested capital as income from continuing operations, adjusted for interest expense, net of tax and items affecting comparability between periods divided by a two-year average of invested capital adjusted for items affecting comparability. The change was made to streamline reporting around this metric. Note: Last twelve months March 31, 2023 is calculated as the sum of the quarters ended June 30, 2022, September 30, 2022, December 31, 2022 and March 31, 2023.

Table 9 - Calculation of Cash and Liquid Investments and Total Liquidity Millions of U.S. dollars March 31,

2023

December 31,

2022 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 1,804

$ 2,156 Short-term investments —

— Cash and liquid investments 1,804

2,156







Availability under Senior Revolving Credit Facility 3,050

3,050 Availability under U.S. Receivables Facility 900

794 Total liquidity $ 5,754

$ 6,000









