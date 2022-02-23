23.02.2022 15:33:00

LyondellBasell to Address Bank of America Securities Global Agriculture and Materials Conference

HOUSTON and LONDON, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LyondellBasell (NYSE: LYB), one of the largest plastics, chemicals and refining companies in the world, today announced Jim Guilfoyle, executive vice president of Advanced Polymer Solutions & Global Supply Chain, will participate in a fireside chat at the upcoming Bank of America Securities Global Agriculture and Materials Conference on Wednesday, March 2, 2022, at 4:30 p.m. EST

Webcast and Presentation Slides Access

A live webcast can be accessed at the time of the event at https://www.LyondellBasell.com/en/investors/investor-events/.   A replay of the event will be available at the same link within 24 hours following the webcast.

About LyondellBasell 
LyondellBasell (NYSE: LYB) is one of the largest plastics, chemicals and refining companies in the world. Driven by its employees around the globe, LyondellBasell produces materials and products that are key to advancing solutions to modern challenges like enhancing food safety through lightweight and flexible packaging, protecting the purity of water supplies through stronger and more versatile pipes, improving the safety, comfort and fuel efficiency of many of the cars and trucks on the road, and ensuring the safe and effective functionality in electronics and appliances. LyondellBasell sells products into more than 100 countries and is the world's largest producer of polypropylene compounds and the largest licensor of polyolefin technologies. In 2022, LyondellBasell was named to FORTUNE Magazine's list of the "World's Most Admired Companies" for the fifth consecutive year. More information about LyondellBasell can be found at www.lyondellbasell.com.

 

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lyondellbasell-to-address-bank-of-america-securities-global-agriculture-and-materials-conference-301488654.html

SOURCE LyondellBasell Industries

