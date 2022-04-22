|
22.04.2022 04:52:25
LyondellBasell To Cease Operation Of Houston Refinery
(RTTNews) - LyondellBasell (LYB) said it decided to cease operation of its Houston Refinery no later than December 31, 2023.
In the interim, the company will continue serving the fuels market, which is expected to remain strong in the near-term, and consider potential transactions and alternatives for the site, LyondellBasell said in a statement.
LyondellBasell's Houston Refinery has a rated capacity to transform 268,000 barrels per day of crude oil into transportation fuels and other products including lubricants, chemical intermediates and petroleum coke.
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!