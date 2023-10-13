|
13.10.2023 12:30:00
LyondellBasell to Discuss Third Quarter Results on Friday, October 27, 2023
HOUSTON and LONDON, Oct. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LyondellBasell, a leader in the global chemistry industry, will announce its third-quarter 2023 financial results before the U.S. market opens on Friday, October 27, followed by a webcast and teleconference to discuss the results at 11:00 a.m. EDT.
Teleconference and Webcast Details
Friday, October 27, 2023
11:00 a.m. EDT
Hosted by David Kinney, Head of Investor Relations
Access the webcast 10 to 15 minutes prior to the start of the call at
http://www.lyondellbasell.com/earnings.
Toll-Free Teleconference Dial-In Numbers
Participant/Guest toll-free: 877-407-8029
Participant/Guest toll: 201-689-8029
Participant/Guest: CallMe Link
Presentation Slides
Presentation slides will be available at the time of the teleconference and afterward at www.lyondellbasell.com/earnings.
Replay Information
A replay of the call will be available from 1:00 p.m. EDT October 27 until November 27, 2023. The replay dial-in numbers are:
Toll-Free: 877-660-6853
Toll: 201-612-7415
Access ID: 13739196
About LyondellBasell
We are LyondellBasell (NYSE: LYB) – a leader in the global chemical industry creating solutions for everyday sustainable living. Through advanced technology and focused investments, we are enabling a circular and low carbon economy. Across all we do, we aim to unlock value for our customers, investors and society. As one of the world's largest producers of polymers and a leader in polyolefin technologies, we develop, manufacture and market high-quality and innovative products for applications ranging from sustainable transportation and food safety to clean water and quality healthcare. For more information, please visit www.lyondellbasell.com or follow @LyondellBasell on LinkedIn.
