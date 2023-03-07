|
07.03.2023 12:30:00
LyondellBasell to Host Capital Markets Day on March 14, 2023
HOUSTON and LONDON, March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LyondellBasell (NYSE: LYB) will host a Capital Markets Day on Tuesday, March 14 from 8:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. EDT. CEO Peter Vanacker and members of the Executive Committee will present the company's long-term strategy to drive shareholder value, business objectives, capital allocation priorities and financial outlook.
This event will take place at the New York Stock Exchange, for registered attendees only, and will also be available via webcast.
Webcast Details
A live webcast will be accessible on www.LyondellBasell.com/investorevents at the time of the event. For those who are unable to attend in-person or watch the webcast live, a recording of the 2023 Capital Markets Day webcast will be available via the company's website within 24 hours of the conclusion of the event.
Presentation Slides
Presentation slides will be available at the time of the event. Afterwards, the slides will be available via the Investor Events page on the company website.
Related Disclosures
Reconciliations of certain non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP financial measures and any other applicable disclosures will be available at www.LyondellBasell.com/investorevents.
About LyondellBasell
As a leader in the global chemical industry, LyondellBasell strives every day to be the safest, best operated and most valued company in our industry. The company's products, materials and technologies are advancing sustainable solutions for food safety, access to clean water, healthcare and fuel efficiency in more than 100 international markets. LyondellBasell places high priority on diversity, equity and inclusion and is Advancing Good with an emphasis on our planet, the communities where we operate and our future workforce. The company takes great pride in its world-class technology and customer focus. LyondellBasell has stepped up its circularity and climate ambitions and actions to address the global challenges of plastic waste and climate change. For more information, please visit www.lyondellbasell.com or follow @LyondellBasell on LinkedIn.
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lyondellbasell-to-host-capital-markets-day-on-march-14-2023-301763360.html
SOURCE LyondellBasell Industries
