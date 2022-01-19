Lyra Health Acquires ICAS World to Expand Its Mental Health Care Services Globally

BURLINGAME, Calif., Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lyra Health , the leading provider of innovative Workforce Mental Health solutions for employers, today announced it has acquired ICAS World , a global employee assistance program provider with a network of care professionals who offer localized support for people in more than 155 countries and 66 languages.

With this acquisition, Lyra and ICAS are setting a new standard for global mental health care. Companies around the world will now have a single source for innovative, evidence-based, culturally responsive mental health benefits for employees and their families. The clinical and technological innovations from Lyra and the global expertise from ICAS are a category-defining match. The acquisition builds on the successful existing partnership between the two companies .

Addressing a Global Crisis

Mental health is a global crisis. Nearly 1 billion people worldwide suffer from a mental health disorder. Depression and anxiety alone cost the global economy an estimated $1 trillion each year.

"Leading companies understand the immediate, critical need to provide effective mental health care for their employees and their families," said David Ebersman, Lyra Health CEO and co-founder. "Meeting the diverse needs of people around the world requires approaches that are evidence-based and culturally responsive. We founded Lyra to redefine access to high-quality mental health care for millions of people. Adding ICAS and its localized services in 155 countries is a transformational step as we strive to become the global leader in mental health care and the gold standard for providing fast access to the highest quality care."

Access to Global Mental Health Care

Lyra and ICAS have a proven partnership supporting large global organizations. This acquisition accelerates Lyra's investment in making culturally responsive mental health care services, such as mental health assessments, coaching, therapy, and guided self-care available on a global scale. Through this acquisition, Lyra will now offer a single source for comprehensive, localized mental health care to more than 10 million members around the world.

"Lyra's innovative, evidence-based approach to delivering mental health care, combined with ICAS's extensive local provider network, transforms access to quality mental health care for organizations and their employees and families," said Andrew Davies, CEO of ICAS. "We are excited to join our companies together to set a new standard for care around the world, along with exceptional service for businesses that make mental health and well-being a priority for their people."

For more information about Lyra Health's Workforce Mental Health benefits for employers, visit lyrahealth.com.

About Lyra Health

Lyra Health is the leading provider of Workforce Mental Health benefits, serving 4 million global employees and their dependents. Lyra is transforming mental health care using intelligent matching technology, concierge support, and an innovative digital platform to deliver a frictionless experience for members, providers, and employers. Lyra quickly connects members to an exclusive network of evidence-based providers, mental health coaches, digital wellness tools, and personalized medication programs. Lyra's approach to mental health care has been proven to help members improve or recover faster and reduce medical claims costs for employers. For more information, visit lyrahealth.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter.

About ICAS World

ICAS is a leading provider of Employee Assistance Programmes to the business community. Established in 1987, ICAS has 35 years' experience in contributing to the health and performance of employees and organisations. Through its global network, ICAS supports more than 1,500 companies and 6.3 million members and their families. ICAS provides counselling services 24/7, 365 days a year through a direct network of 49 local offices and a total presence in 155 countries delivering services using more than 40,000 mental health providers. ICAS has a long-standing reputation for the provision of culturally responsive, localized care built on a foundation of clinical quality. For more information, visit icasworld.com and follow us on LinkedIn .

Contact:

Dyani Vanderhorst

dvanderhorst@lyrahealth.com

(650) 240-3240

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lyra-health-acquires-icas-world-to-expand-its-mental-health-care-services-globally-301463635.html

SOURCE Lyra Health