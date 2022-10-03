Lysol® Pro Solutions Launches Disinfecting Wipes 800 ct. Bucket and Refill Packs

Built for businesses seeking high-capacity solutions for high volume disinfection

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Reckitt's Lysol Pro Solutions, a science-led, business-to-business offering, has launched Lysol® Disinfecting Wipes in an 800-count bucket – a high-capacity solution for high volume disinfection. The 800-count wipes format will help empower cleaning teams to deliver heightened expectations around hygiene, enable businesses to realize cost savings,1 optimize resource use, and help reduce packaging waste.

"Lysol Pro Solutions is a proud partner of businesses nationwide in the fight against the spread of germs," said Max Shearwood, General Manager for Reckitt's Lysol Pro Solutions. "Our customers grapple with trying to maintain high customer service standards and optimize costs, while navigating labor shortages across the board. This new larger format enables cleaning teams to scale up their hygiene operations efficiently and effectively."

With 10x more Lysol Disinfecting Wipes1 in each bucket or refill, the 800-count format offers businesses a more cost-effective wipe1 that yields operational efficiencies including the reduction in restock and refill occasions and improvement in productivity. The versatile format can help drive efficiencies across industries such as hospitality, maintenance and repair, workspaces, and more. The wipes are suitable for use on a broad range of surfaces such as door handles, railings, desks, tables, and even electronics.2

The bucket and lid which enclose the Lysol Disinfecting Wipes are made from 50% post-consumer recycled material. The bucket is refillable and reusable, supporting reuse and refills up to 25 times.

Lysol Disinfecting Wipes provide proven germ protection from the most trusted disinfection brand.3 The wipes kill 99.9% of viruses and bacteria and are proven to be effective against the COVID-19 virus in 15 seconds.4 The bleach-free formula does not require the use of PPE and meets OSHA Bloodborne Pathogens Standards. By stocking this large format of wipes, businesses can drive confidence among both their cleaning teams and patrons, helping increase loyalty and customer retention.

ABOUT LYSOL® PRO SOLUTIONS

Reckitt's Lysol Pro Solutions harnesses the power of Lysol to help protect businesses and public spaces from the spread of germs. In today's world, consumers have increased hygiene expectations which makes germ-protection more critical than ever. The comprehensive approach from Lysol Pro Solutions incorporates science-backed protocols and training, EPA-approved Lysol products and Lysol branded marketing materials and signage. Lysol Pro Solutions empowers businesses to demonstrate to their staff and customers a commitment to providing a trusted standard for protection.

ABOUT RECKITT

Reckitt* is driven by its purpose to protect, heal and nurture in the relentless pursuit of a cleaner, healthier world. We fight to make access to the highest-quality hygiene, wellness and nourishment a right, not a privilege, for everyone. Reckitt is proud to have a stable of trusted household brands found in households in more than 190 countries. These include Enfamil, Nutramigen, Nurofen, Strepsils, Gaviscon, Mucinex, Durex, Scholl, Clearasil, Lysol, Dettol, Veet, Harpic, Cillit Bang, Mortein, Finish, Vanish, Calgon, Woolite, Air Wick and more. 20 million Reckitt products a day are bought by consumers globally.

Reckitt's passion to put consumers and people first, to seek out new opportunities, to strive for excellence in all that we do, and to build shared success with all our partners, while doing the right thing, always is what guides the work of our 40,000+ diverse and talented colleagues worldwide. For more information visit www.reckitt.com/us.

*Reckitt is the trading name of the Reckitt Benckiser group of companies

1 Compared to the Lysol Disinfecting Wipes 80-count canister

2 When used as directed

3 Suzy, Oct 2021. Among those who expressed a preference in a nationwide October 2021 consumer preference survey, statistically significant at the 95th percentile.

4 When used as directed. Rinse food contact surfaces with water after use

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lysol-pro-solutions-launches-disinfecting-wipes-800-ct-bucket-and-refill-packs-301638467.html

SOURCE Reckitt