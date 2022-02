M.D.C. Holdings Q4 Profit Up 10%, Tops Estimates - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Homebuilder M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (MDC) reported Tuesday that second-quarter net income increased 10 percent to $162.66 million or $2.21 per share from $147.49 million or $2.03 per share in the prior-year quarter.

Home sale revenues for the quarter grew 22 percent to $1.44 billion from $1.18 billion in the same quarter last year.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $2.01 per share on sales of $1.55 billion for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Looking ahead to fiscal 2022, the company projects home deliveries to be between 10,500 and 11,000 units.