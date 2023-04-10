10.04.2023 13:45:00

M/I Homes, Inc. Announces First Quarter Earnings Webcast

COLUMBUS, Ohio, April 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE: MHO) announces the following Webcast:

M/I Homes, Inc. Logo (PRNewsfoto/M/I Homes, Inc.)

What:

M/I Homes, Inc. Announces First Quarter Earnings Webcast



When:

April 26, 2023 @ 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time



Where:

http://www.mihomes.com



How:

Live over the Internet -- Simply log on to the web at the address above 



Contact:

Ann Marie Hunker, Vice President, Chief Accounting Officer, Controller of M/I Homes, Inc.,


     amhunker@mihomes.com, or 614-418-8225


Mark Kirkendall, Vice President, Treasurer of M/I Homes, Inc.,


     mkirkendall@mihomes.com, or 614-418-8021   

If you are unable to participate during the live webcast, the call will be archived on the Web site http://www.mihomes.com

The company is expected to report first quarter earnings before the market opens on Wednesday, April 26th.

M/I Homes, Inc. is one of the nation's leading homebuilders of single-family homes.  The Company has homebuilding operations in Columbus and Cincinnati, Ohio; Indianapolis, Indiana; Chicago, Illinois; Minneapolis/St. Paul, Minnesota; Detroit, Michigan; Tampa, Sarasota, Ft. Myers/Naples and Orlando, Florida; Austin, Dallas/Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio, Texas; Charlotte and Raleigh, North Carolina and Nashville, Tennessee.

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mi-homes-inc-announces-first-quarter-earnings-webcast-301791051.html

SOURCE M/I Homes, Inc.

