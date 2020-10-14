|
14.10.2020 13:45:00
M/I Homes, Inc. Announces Third Quarter Earnings Webcast
COLUMBUS, Ohio, Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) announces the following Webcast:
What:
M/I Homes, Inc. Announces Third Quarter Earnings Webcast
When:
October 28, 2020 @ 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time
Where:
http://www.mihomes.com
How:
Live over the Internet -- Simply log on to the web at the address above
Contact:
Kevin Hake, Senior Vice President, Treasurer of M/I Homes, Inc.,
Ann Marie Hunker, Vice President, Controller of M/I Homes, Inc.,
If you are unable to participate during the live webcast, the call will be archived on the Web site http://www.mihomes.com
M/I Homes, Inc. is one of the nation's leading builders of single-family homes, having sold over 122,600 homes. The Company's homes are marketed and sold primarily under the trade names M/I Homes and Showcase Collection (exclusively by M/I Homes) and are also currently sold under the name Hans Hagen Homes in the Minneapolis/St. Paul, Minnesota market. The Company has homebuilding operations in Columbus and Cincinnati, Ohio; Indianapolis, Indiana; Chicago, Illinois; Minneapolis/St. Paul, Minnesota; Detroit, Michigan; Tampa, Sarasota and Orlando, Florida; Austin, Dallas/Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio, Texas; and Charlotte and Raleigh, North Carolina.
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mi-homes-inc-announces-third-quarter-earnings-webcast-301149581.html
SOURCE M/I Homes, Inc.
