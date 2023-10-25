M/I Homes Reports 2023 Third Quarter Results

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Oct. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) announced results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023.

2023 Third Quarter Highlights:

New contracts increased 50% to 2,021 contracts

Delivered 2,096 homes, up 3% from 2022's 2,026 homes delivered

Record third quarter revenue of $1.0 billion , up 3% from 2022's third quarter

, up 3% from 2022's third quarter Pre-tax income increased 7% to $178.0 million , a third quarter record

, a third quarter record All-time quarterly record net income of $139.0 million ( $4.82 per diluted share), up 6% from 2022's $131.6 million

( per diluted share), up 6% from 2022's Shareholders' equity reached a record of $2.4 billion , a 25% increase from a year ago, with book value per share of $87

, a 25% increase from a year ago, with book value per share of Return on equity of 23%

For the third quarter of 2023, the Company reported pre-tax income of $178.0 million and net income of $139.0 million, or $4.82 per diluted share. This compares to pre-tax income of $166.6 million and net income of $131.6 million, or $4.67 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2022. For the nine months ended September 30, 2023, net income decreased slightly to $360.1 million, or $12.58 per diluted share, compared to $360.3 million, or $12.59 per diluted share, for the same period of 2022.

Homes delivered in 2023's third quarter increased 3% to 2,096 homes. This compares to 2,026 homes delivered in 2022's third quarter. Homes delivered for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 increased 2% to 6,093 from 2022's deliveries of 5,982. New contracts for the third quarter of 2023 increased 50% to 2,021 new contracts compared to 1,349 in 2022. For the first nine months of 2023, new contracts increased 12% to 6,389 compared to 5,683 in 2022. Homes in backlog at September 30, 2023 had a total sales value of $1.8 billion, a 28% decrease from a year ago. Backlog units at September 30, 2023 decreased 24% to 3,433 homes, with an average sales price of $510,000. At September 30, 2022, backlog sales value was $2.4 billion, with backlog units of 4,536 and an average sales price of $533,000. M/I Homes had 204 communities at September 30, 2023 compared to 178 communities at September 30, 2022. The Company's cancellation rate was 10% in the third quarter of 2023 compared to 17% in the third quarter of 2022.

Robert H. Schottenstein, Chief Executive Officer and President, commented, "We had a very strong third quarter, highlighted by record revenue, record income, a 50% increase in new contracts and very strong returns. We increased revenue by 3% to a record $1.0 billion, increased pre-tax income by 7% to a record $178.0 million, generated 27% gross margins and 17% pre-tax income margins. These results produced a solid 23% return on equity."

Mr. Schottenstein continued, "Our financial condition is strong. We ended the quarter with record shareholders' equity of $2.4 billion, an increase of 25% from a year ago, book value of $87 per share, cash of $736 million, zero borrowings on our $650 million credit facility, and a homebuilding debt to capital ratio of 22%. Given our performance through three quarters of this year, along with the strength of our balance sheet, low debt levels, diverse product offerings and well-located communities, we are positioned to have a very strong 2023."

The Company will broadcast live its earnings conference call today at 10:30 A.M. Eastern Time. To listen to the call live, log on to the M/I Homes' website at mihomes.com, click on the "Investors" section of the site, and select "Listen to the Conference Call." A replay of the call will continue to be available on our website through October 2024.

M/I Homes, Inc. is one of the nation's leading homebuilders of single-family homes. The Company has homebuilding operations in Columbus and Cincinnati, Ohio; Indianapolis, Indiana; Chicago, Illinois; Minneapolis/St. Paul, Minnesota; Detroit, Michigan; Tampa, Sarasota, Fort Myers/Naples and Orlando, Florida; Austin, Dallas/Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio, Texas; Charlotte and Raleigh, North Carolina and Nashville, Tennessee.

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "targets," "envisions," "goals," "projects," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Any forward-looking statements that we make herein and in any future reports and statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results may differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including, without limitation, factors relating to the economic environment, interest rates, availability of resources, competition, market concentration, land development activities, construction defects, product liability and warranty claims and various governmental rules and regulations, as more fully discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, as the same may be updated from time to time in our subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements made in this press release are made as of the date hereof, and the risk that actual results will differ materially from expectations expressed herein will increase with the passage of time. We undertake no duty to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. However, any further disclosures made on related subjects in our subsequent filings, releases or presentations should be consulted.

M/I Homes, Inc. and Subsidiaries Summary Statement of Income (unaudited) (Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share amounts)



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

September 30,

2023

2022

2023

2022 New contracts 2,021

1,349

6,389

5,683 Average community count 200

173

199

174 Cancellation rate 10 %

17 %

11 %

11 % Backlog units 3,433

4,536

3,433

4,536 Backlog sales value $ 1,751,442

$ 2,419,291

$ 1,751,442

$ 2,419,291 Homes delivered 2,096

2,026

6,093

5,982 Average home closing price $ 481

$ 487

$ 486

$ 474















Homebuilding revenue:













Housing revenue $ 1,008,356

$ 986,843

$ 2,963,500

$ 2,837,912 Land revenue 14,424

5,986

23,276

12,897 Total homebuilding revenue $ 1,022,780

$ 992,829

$ 2,986,776

$ 2,850,809















Financial services revenue 23,591

20,099

74,138

63,584 Total revenue $ 1,046,371

$ 1,012,928

$ 3,060,914

$ 2,914,393















Cost of sales - operations 764,638

741,013

2,286,371

2,145,082 Gross margin $ 281,733

$ 271,915

$ 774,543

$ 769,311 General and administrative expense 55,867

58,247

162,481

162,246 Selling expense 53,735

46,373

154,686

134,000 Operating income $ 172,131

$ 167,295

$ 457,376

$ 473,065 Other income 1

—

(34)

(17) Interest (income) expense - net (5,834)

701

(11,893)

2,065 Income before income taxes $ 177,964

$ 166,594

$ 469,303

$ 471,017 Provision for income taxes 38,948

35,004

109,220

110,750 Net income $ 139,016

$ 131,590

$ 360,083

$ 360,267















Earnings per share:













Basic $ 4.98

$ 4.76

$ 12.97

$ 12.86 Diluted $ 4.82

$ 4.67

$ 12.58

$ 12.59















Weighted average shares outstanding:













Basic 27,909

27,618

27,769

28,025 Diluted 28,837

28,185

28,631

28,610

M/I Homes, Inc. and Subsidiaries Summary Balance Sheet and Other Information (unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)



As of

September 30,

2023

2022 Assets:





Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (1) $ 736,252

$ 67,761 Mortgage loans held for sale 207,181

183,327 Inventory:





Lots, land and land development 1,355,622

1,230,139 Land held for sale 6,881

9,174 Homes under construction 1,218,256

1,624,831 Other inventory 159,769

152,591 Total Inventory $ 2,740,528

$ 3,016,735







Property and equipment - net 36,015

35,217 Investments in joint venture arrangements 44,866

51,700 Operating lease right-of-use assets 58,304

55,388 Goodwill 16,400

16,400 Deferred income tax asset 18,019

10,251 Other assets 145,803

151,134 Total Assets $ 4,003,368

$ 3,587,913







Liabilities:





Debt - Homebuilding Operations:





Senior notes due 2028 - net $ 396,685

$ 395,911 Senior notes due 2030 - net 296,739

296,235 Notes payable - other —

429 Total Debt - Homebuilding Operations $ 693,424

$ 692,575







Notes payable bank - financial services operations 200,619

189,371 Total Debt $ 894,043

$ 881,946







Accounts payable 250,937

296,326 Operating lease liabilities 59,433

56,199 Other liabilities 373,243

415,669 Total Liabilities $ 1,577,656

$ 1,650,140







Shareholders' Equity 2,425,712

1,937,773 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 4,003,368

$ 3,587,913







Book value per common share $ 87.10

$ 70.65 Homebuilding debt to capital ratio (2) 22 %

26 %





(1) Includes $0.2 million and $0.7 million of restricted cash and cash held in escrow for the quarters ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively. (2) The ratio of homebuilding debt to capital is calculated as the carrying value of our homebuilding debt outstanding divided by the sum of the carrying value of our homebuilding debt outstanding plus shareholders' equity.

M/I Homes, Inc. and Subsidiaries Selected Supplemental Financial and Operating Data (unaudited) (Dollars in thousands)



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

September 30,

2023

2022

2023

2022 Cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ 79,541

$ (92,689)

$ 497,230

$ (14,149) Cash used in investing activities $ (11,330)

$ (7,635)

$ (14,132)

$ (19,098) Cash used in financing activities $ (246)

$ (20,670)

$ (58,388)

$ (135,360)















Land/lot purchases $ 105,860

$ 74,989

$ 247,574

$ 289,604 Land development spending $ 151,222

$ 142,000

$ 352,555

$ 349,240 Land sale revenue $ 14,424

$ 5,986

$ 23,276

$ 12,897 Land sale gross profit $ 2,115

$ 1,350

$ 3,004

$ 2,908















Financial services pre-tax income $ 9,878

$ 7,883

$ 33,678

$ 29,605

M/I Homes, Inc. and Subsidiaries Non-GAAP Financial Results (1) (Dollars in thousands)



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

September 30,

2023

2022

2023

2022 Net income $ 139,016

$ 131,590

$ 360,083

$ 360,267 Add:













Provision for income taxes 38,948

35,004

109,220

110,750 Interest income - net (8,469)

(1,062)

(19,122)

(2,369) Interest amortized to cost of sales 8,778

6,683

25,602

21,546 Depreciation and amortization 4,227

4,350

12,890

12,824 Non-cash charges 2,682

2,764

7,006

6,613 Adjusted EBITDA $ 185,182

$ 179,329

$ 495,679

$ 509,631





(1) We believe these non-GAAP financial measures are relevant and useful to investors in understanding our operations and may be helpful in comparing us with other companies in the homebuilding industry to the extent they provide similar information. These non-GAAP financial measures should be used to supplement our GAAP results in order to provide a greater understanding of the factors and trends affecting our operations.

M/I Homes, Inc. and Subsidiaries Selected Supplemental Financial and Operating Data



NEW CONTRACTS

Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended

September 30,



September 30,









%











% Region 2023

2022

Change



2023

2022

Change Northern 885

466

90 %



2,662

2,378

12 % Southern 1,136

883

29 %



3,727

3,305

13 % Total 2,021

1,349

50 %



6,389

5,683

12 %



HOMES DELIVERED

Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended

September 30,



September 30,









%











% Region 2023

2022

Change



2023

2022

Change Northern 741

850

(13) %



2,321

2,610

(11) % Southern 1,355

1,176

15 %



3,772

3,372

12 % Total 2,096

2,026

3 %



6,093

5,982

2 %



BACKLOG

September 30, 2023



September 30, 2022





Dollars

Average







Dollars

Average Region Units

(millions)

Sales Price



Units

(millions)

Sales Price Northern 1,397

$ 727

$ 521,000



1,658

$ 856

$ 517,000 Southern 2,036

$ 1,024

$ 503,000



2,878

$ 1,563

$ 543,000 Total 3,433

$ 1,751

$ 510,000



4,536

$ 2,419

$ 533,000



LAND POSITION SUMMARY

September 30, 2023



September 30, 2022

Lots Lots Under





Lots Lots Under

Region Owned Contract Total



Owned Contract Total Northern 7,341 8,385 15,726



7,713 8,111 15,824 Southern 15,835 13,267 29,102



17,204 13,044 30,248 Total 23,176 21,652 44,828



24,917 21,155 46,072

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mi-homes-reports-2023-third-quarter-results-301966363.html

SOURCE M/I Homes, Inc.