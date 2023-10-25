25.10.2023 13:30:00

M/I Homes Reports 2023 Third Quarter Results

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Oct. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) announced results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023.

2023 Third Quarter Highlights:

  • New contracts increased 50% to 2,021 contracts
  • Delivered 2,096 homes, up 3% from 2022's 2,026 homes delivered
  • Record third quarter revenue of $1.0 billion, up 3% from 2022's third quarter
  • Pre-tax income increased 7% to $178.0 million, a third quarter record
  • All-time quarterly record net income of $139.0 million ($4.82 per diluted share), up 6% from 2022's $131.6 million
  • Shareholders' equity reached a record of $2.4 billion, a 25% increase from a year ago, with book value per share of $87
  • Return on equity of 23%

For the third quarter of 2023, the Company reported pre-tax income of $178.0 million and net income of $139.0 million, or $4.82 per diluted share. This compares to pre-tax income of $166.6 million and net income of $131.6 million, or $4.67 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2022. For the nine months ended September 30, 2023, net income decreased slightly to $360.1 million, or $12.58 per diluted share, compared to $360.3 million, or $12.59 per diluted share, for the same period of 2022.

Homes delivered in 2023's third quarter increased 3% to 2,096 homes. This compares to 2,026 homes delivered in 2022's third quarter. Homes delivered for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 increased 2% to 6,093 from 2022's deliveries of 5,982. New contracts for the third quarter of 2023 increased 50% to 2,021 new contracts compared to 1,349 in 2022. For the first nine months of 2023, new contracts increased 12% to 6,389 compared to 5,683 in 2022. Homes in backlog at September 30, 2023 had a total sales value of $1.8 billion, a 28% decrease from a year ago. Backlog units at September 30, 2023 decreased 24% to 3,433 homes, with an average sales price of $510,000. At September 30, 2022, backlog sales value was $2.4 billion, with backlog units of 4,536 and an average sales price of $533,000. M/I Homes had 204 communities at September 30, 2023 compared to 178 communities at September 30, 2022. The Company's cancellation rate was 10% in the third quarter of 2023 compared to 17% in the third quarter of 2022.

Robert H. Schottenstein, Chief Executive Officer and President, commented, "We had a very strong third quarter, highlighted by record revenue, record income, a 50% increase in new contracts and very strong returns. We increased revenue by 3% to a record $1.0 billion, increased pre-tax income by 7% to a record $178.0 million, generated 27% gross margins and 17% pre-tax income margins. These results produced a solid 23% return on equity."

Mr. Schottenstein continued, "Our financial condition is strong. We ended the quarter with record shareholders' equity of $2.4 billion, an increase of 25% from a year ago, book value of $87 per share, cash of $736 million, zero borrowings on our $650 million credit facility, and a homebuilding debt to capital ratio of 22%. Given our performance through three quarters of this year, along with the strength of our balance sheet, low debt levels, diverse product offerings and well-located communities, we are positioned to have a very strong 2023."

M/I Homes, Inc. is one of the nation's leading homebuilders of single-family homes. The Company has homebuilding operations in Columbus and Cincinnati, Ohio; Indianapolis, Indiana; Chicago, Illinois; Minneapolis/St. Paul, Minnesota; Detroit, Michigan; Tampa, Sarasota, Fort Myers/Naples and Orlando, Florida; Austin, Dallas/Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio, Texas; Charlotte and Raleigh, North Carolina and Nashville, Tennessee.

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "targets," "envisions," "goals," "projects," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Any forward-looking statements that we make herein and in any future reports and statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results may differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including, without limitation, factors relating to the economic environment, interest rates, availability of resources, competition, market concentration, land development activities, construction defects, product liability and warranty claims and various governmental rules and regulations, as more fully discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, as the same may be updated from time to time in our subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.  All forward-looking statements made in this press release are made as of the date hereof, and the risk that actual results will differ materially from expectations expressed herein will increase with the passage of time. We undertake no duty to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. However, any further disclosures made on related subjects in our subsequent filings, releases or presentations should be consulted.

M/I Homes, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Summary Statement of Income (unaudited)

(Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share amounts)



Three Months Ended


Nine Months Ended


September 30,


September 30,


2023


2022


2023


2022

New contracts

2,021


1,349


6,389


5,683

Average community count

200


173


199


174

Cancellation rate

10 %


17 %


11 %


11 %

Backlog units

3,433


4,536


3,433


4,536

Backlog sales value

$  1,751,442


$  2,419,291


$  1,751,442


$  2,419,291

Homes delivered

2,096


2,026


6,093


5,982

Average home closing price

$           481


$           487


$           486


$           474









Homebuilding revenue:








   Housing revenue

$  1,008,356


$   986,843


$  2,963,500


$  2,837,912

   Land revenue

14,424


5,986


23,276


12,897

Total homebuilding revenue

$  1,022,780


$   992,829


$  2,986,776


$  2,850,809









Financial services revenue

23,591


20,099


74,138


63,584

Total revenue

$  1,046,371


$  1,012,928


$  3,060,914


$  2,914,393









Cost of sales - operations

764,638


741,013


2,286,371


2,145,082

Gross margin

$   281,733


$   271,915


$   774,543


$   769,311

General and administrative expense

55,867


58,247


162,481


162,246

Selling expense

53,735


46,373


154,686


134,000

Operating income

$   172,131


$   167,295


$   457,376


$   473,065

Other income

1



(34)


(17)

Interest (income) expense - net

(5,834)


701


(11,893)


2,065

Income before income taxes

$   177,964


$   166,594


$   469,303


$   471,017

Provision for income taxes

38,948


35,004


109,220


110,750

Net income

$   139,016


$   131,590


$   360,083


$   360,267









Earnings per share:








Basic

$          4.98


$          4.76


$        12.97


$        12.86

Diluted

$          4.82


$          4.67


$        12.58


$        12.59









Weighted average shares outstanding:








Basic

27,909


27,618


27,769


28,025

Diluted

28,837


28,185


28,631


28,610

 

M/I Homes, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Summary Balance Sheet and Other Information (unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)



As of


September 30,


2023


2022

Assets:




Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (1)

$      736,252


$        67,761

Mortgage loans held for sale

207,181


183,327

Inventory:




Lots, land and land development

1,355,622


1,230,139

Land held for sale

6,881


9,174

Homes under construction

1,218,256


1,624,831

Other inventory

159,769


152,591

Total Inventory

$  2,740,528


$  3,016,735





Property and equipment - net

36,015


35,217

Investments in joint venture arrangements

44,866


51,700

Operating lease right-of-use assets

58,304


55,388

Goodwill

16,400


16,400

Deferred income tax asset

18,019


10,251

Other assets

145,803


151,134

Total Assets

$  4,003,368


$  3,587,913





Liabilities:




Debt - Homebuilding Operations:




Senior notes due 2028 - net

$      396,685


$      395,911

Senior notes due 2030 - net

296,739


296,235

 Notes payable - other


429

Total Debt - Homebuilding Operations

$      693,424


$      692,575





Notes payable bank - financial services operations

200,619


189,371

Total Debt

$      894,043


$      881,946





Accounts payable

250,937


296,326

Operating lease liabilities

59,433


56,199

Other liabilities

373,243


415,669

Total Liabilities

$  1,577,656


$  1,650,140





Shareholders' Equity

2,425,712


1,937,773

Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$  4,003,368


$  3,587,913





Book value per common share

$          87.10


$          70.65

Homebuilding debt to capital ratio (2)

22 %


26 %



(1)

Includes $0.2 million and $0.7 million of restricted cash and cash held in escrow for the quarters ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively.

(2)

The ratio of homebuilding debt to capital is calculated as the carrying value of our homebuilding debt outstanding divided by the sum of the carrying value of our homebuilding debt outstanding plus shareholders' equity.

 

 

M/I Homes, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Selected Supplemental Financial and Operating Data (unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)



Three Months Ended


Nine Months Ended


September 30,


September 30,


2023


2022


2023


2022

Cash provided by (used in) operating activities

$         79,541


$        (92,689)


$       497,230


$       (14,149)

Cash used in investing activities

$        (11,330)


$          (7,635)


$        (14,132)


$       (19,098)

Cash used in financing activities

$             (246)


$        (20,670)


$        (58,388)


$     (135,360)









Land/lot purchases

$       105,860


$         74,989


$       247,574


$       289,604

Land development spending

$       151,222


$       142,000


$       352,555


$       349,240

Land sale revenue

$         14,424


$           5,986


$         23,276


$         12,897

Land sale gross profit

$           2,115


$           1,350


$           3,004


$           2,908









Financial services pre-tax income

$           9,878


$           7,883


$         33,678


$         29,605

 

M/I Homes, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Non-GAAP Financial Results (1)

(Dollars in thousands)



Three Months Ended


Nine Months Ended


September 30,


September 30,


2023


2022


2023


2022

Net income

$       139,016


$       131,590


$       360,083


$       360,267

Add:








Provision for income taxes

38,948


35,004


109,220


110,750

Interest income - net

(8,469)


(1,062)


(19,122)


(2,369)

Interest amortized to cost of sales

8,778


6,683


25,602


21,546

Depreciation and amortization

4,227


4,350


12,890


12,824

Non-cash charges

2,682


2,764


7,006


6,613

Adjusted EBITDA

$       185,182


$       179,329


$       495,679


$       509,631



(1)

We believe these non-GAAP financial measures are relevant and useful to investors in understanding our operations and may be helpful in comparing us with other companies in the homebuilding industry to the extent they provide similar information. These non-GAAP financial measures should be used to supplement our GAAP results in order to provide a greater understanding of the factors and trends affecting our operations.

 

M/I Homes, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Selected Supplemental Financial and Operating Data



NEW CONTRACTS


Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended


September 30,



September 30,






%







%

Region

2023


2022


Change



2023


2022


Change

Northern

885


466


90 %



2,662


2,378


12 %

Southern

1,136


883


29 %



3,727


3,305


13 %

Total

2,021


1,349


50 %



6,389


5,683


12 %

 


HOMES DELIVERED


Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended


September 30,



September 30,






%







%

Region

2023


2022


Change



2023


2022


Change

Northern

741


850


(13) %



2,321


2,610


(11) %

Southern

1,355


1,176


15 %



3,772


3,372


12 %

Total

2,096


2,026


3 %



6,093


5,982


2 %

 


BACKLOG


September 30, 2023



September 30, 2022




Dollars


Average





Dollars


Average

Region

Units


(millions)


Sales Price



Units


(millions)


Sales Price

Northern

1,397


$           727


$    521,000



1,658


$          856


$   517,000

Southern

2,036


$        1,024


$    503,000



2,878


$       1,563


$   543,000

Total

3,433


$        1,751


$    510,000



4,536


$       2,419


$   533,000

 


LAND POSITION SUMMARY


September 30, 2023



September 30, 2022


Lots

Lots Under




Lots

Lots Under


Region

Owned

Contract

Total



Owned

Contract

Total

Northern

7,341

8,385

15,726



7,713

8,111

15,824

Southern

15,835

13,267

29,102



17,204

13,044

30,248

Total

23,176

21,652

44,828



24,917

21,155

46,072

 

