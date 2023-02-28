M Resort Spa Casino Deploys Knightscope (Nasdaq: KSCP) K5 Security Robot

Knightscope, Inc. (Nasdaq: KSCP), a leading developer of autonomous security robots and blue light emergency communication systems, today announces another successful deployment of its K5 Autonomous Security Robot (ASR) at M Resort Spa Casino, a PENN Entertainment, Inc. (Nasdaq: PENN) property and the Official Team Headquarters Hotel of the Las Vegas Raiders.

M Resort Spa Casino deploys a Knightscope K5 security robot. Entertainment and Gaming industries use innovation to improve workforce and visitor safety. (Graphic: Business Wire)

"We are always looking for ways to enhance and elevate our guest experience," said Patrick Durkin, VP of Marketing for M Resort. "M-Bot is a welcomed addition to the security team as it helps provide guest assistance, peace of mind and safety for our guests and staff."

The K5, affectionately named "M-Bot” by resort staff, patrols the parking lots and garage wearing the M Resort logo. M-Bot greets guests with a friendly voice and promotes the M Resort brand while providing additional eyes and ears for the large human security team. The robot also offers a two-way communication system to enhance the safety of visitors and workers. Even more importantly, M-Bot provides some relief to human guards required to patrol in the blistering Las Vegas heat.

"There is a good reason Knightscope Security Robots have been spotted at so many casinos across the country,” said William Santana Li, chairman and CEO at Knightscope. "Entertainment and gaming professionals acknowledge the importance of technology to manage positive customer relationships and ensure an experience with the highest levels of safety.”

Resort, gaming and hospitality professionals looking for innovative security solutions or improved emergency communications for properties in the U.S. are encouraged to book a discovery call or meeting now at www.knightscope.com/discover to learn more about Knightscope’s autonomous security robots and blue light emergency communication systems.

About Knightscope

Knightscope is an advanced security technology company based in Silicon Valley that builds fully autonomous security robots that deter, detect and report. Knightscope’s long-term ambition is to make the United States of America the safest country in the world. Learn more about the Company at www.knightscope.com. Follow Knightscope on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

About M Resort Spa Casino

M Resort Spa Casino, the Official Team Headquarters Hotel of the Las Vegas Raiders, is a Forbes Four-Star resort located on more than 90 acres on the southeast corner of St. Rose Parkway and Las Vegas Boulevard. Situated higher in elevation than other resort-casinos on the Las Vegas Strip, M Resort provides optimal views of the world-famous Las Vegas skyline from its guest rooms, suites, conference center and restaurants. The resort offers 390 guest rooms and suites, over 92,000 square feet of gaming, eleven restaurants and bars, the Forbes Four-Star Spa Mio, a state-of-the-art fitness center and a 100,000 square foot pool and events piazza. M Resort is operated by PENN Entertainment.

Forward-Looking Statements

