M2GEN Rebrands to Aster Insights

Leading oncology bioinformatics company unveils new name, logo, and website as part of transformative rebranding initiative

TAMPA, Fla., April 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- M2GEN, an oncology bioinformatics company with the most advanced lifetime-consented clinicogenomic data to accelerate medical product discovery, today announced it is rebranding, changing the company's name to Aster Insights™.

As the nexus between patients, researchers, and the life sciences industry, the company's unique clinical and molecular dataset has enabled new insights for researchers and accelerated target identification and drug discovery. Embodying the company's continued growth and trailblazing journey in oncology and genomics over the past 15 years, the rebrand reflects the company's history as a pioneer in patient engagement and position as the market leader in oncology research and discovery.

"Aster derived from the Greek word for star. Like the explorers and navigators who have used stars to search for uncharted destinations for centuries, we are pursuing new knowledge and charting an innovative course, expanding our offerings to include new data products, consultative services, and advanced software platforms," said Jim Gabriele, CEO, Aster Insights. "Our visionary roadmap is designed to help cancer researchers and industry partners navigate the complexities of precision oncology, in pursuit of a cure."

Aster Insights enables the greatest opportunity for oncology discovery research by using whole exome sequencing (DNA), whole transcriptome sequencing (RNA) and germline DNA sequencing of patient samples as its baseline. The company built and manages the Oncology Research Information Exchange Network® (ORIEN), a federated consortium of leading U.S. cancer centers, to promote increased collaboration in research and clinical trials. Most importantly, Aster Insights' patient-centric structure is based on lifetime patient consent using the Total Cancer Care® (TCC) protocol, making this the first such longitudinal database of patients with cancer.

"The precision medicine and drug discovery markets continue to experience rapid growth, which provides a unique opportunity for Aster Insights to become synonymous with how cancer is studied and treated," said Sandi Peterson, Chairman of the Board, Aster Insights. "Our new brand, evolving organizational strategy, and new and enhanced product offerings illustrate our ambition to develop and grow the richest real-world dataset that includes the deepest molecular data insights available in oncology today."

The company has launched a new website: https://www.AsterInsights.com, which serves as the central information hub for Aster Insights, the company's products and services, ORIEN, and TCC.

About Aster Insights

Aster Insights is a leading oncology-focused bioinformatics solutions company advancing precision medicine and transforming cancer care through clinical and molecular data and analytics tools. The company's innovative dataset accelerates the discovery, development, and delivery of personalized therapies. Aster Insights is the only bioinformatics company that has lifetime, patient-consented longitudinal clinical data, coupled with whole exome (WES) and whole transcriptome (WTS) sequencing, for both tumor and germline data. Aster Insight's Oncology Research Information Exchange Network® (ORIEN), an alliance of NCI-Designated cancer centers that gather de-identified and lifetime-consented clinical and genomic patient data for research purposes, enables a collaborative approach to medical product discovery. Learn more at www.AsterInsights.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

