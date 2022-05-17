+++ Nutzen Sie die Volatilität an den Märkten und handeln Sie Aktien, Kryptowährungen, Devisen und Rohstoffen mit Hebel per CFD. Jetzt kostenloses Demo-Konto eröffnen** +++-w-
17.05.2022 22:15:00

MAA Announces 15% Increase to Quarterly Common Dividend

GERMANTOWN, Tenn., May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MAA (NYSE: MAA) today announced that its board of directors approved a quarterly dividend payment of $1.25 per share of common stock to be paid on July 29, 2022, to shareholders of record on July 15, 2022. 

MAA logo. (PRNewsFoto/MAA)

The new dividend rate represents a 15% increase over the prior dividend.  The increase will raise the annualized dividend payout to $5.00 per share of common stock, an increase of $0.65 per share from the prior dividend level.  As established in prior quarters, the board of directors declared the quarterly common dividend in advance of MAA's earnings announcement that is expected to be made on July 27, 2022.

About MAA
MAA is a self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT) and member of the S&P 500. MAA owns or has ownership interest in apartment communities primarily throughout the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the U.S. focused on delivering strong, full-cycle investment performance. For further details, please refer to www.maac.com or contact Investor Relations at investor.relations@maac.com.

Certain matters in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended with respect to our expectations for future periods. Such statements include statements made about the payment of common dividends. The ability to meet the payment of common dividends in or contemplated by the forward-looking statements could differ materially from the projection due to a number of factors, including a downturn in general economic conditions or the capital markets, changes in interest rates and other items that are difficult to control such as increases in real estate taxes in many of our markets, as well as the other general risks inherent in the apartment and real estate businesses. Reference is hereby made to the filings of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, reports on Form 8-K, and its annual report on Form 10-K, particularly including the risk factors contained in the latter filing.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/maa-announces-15-increase-to-quarterly-common-dividend-301549494.html

SOURCE MAA

