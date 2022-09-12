Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
12.09.2022 22:15:00

MAA to Participate in the Bank of America 2022 Global Real Estate Conference

GERMANTOWN, Tenn., Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc., or MAA (NYSE: MAA), today announced that MAA senior management will participate in a round table presentation at the Bank of America 2022 Global Real Estate Conference.  The presentation will take place on Wednesday, September 14, 2022, at approximately 2:10 p.m. Eastern Time.

MAA logo. (PRNewsFoto/MAA)

A live webcast of the company's presentation will be accessible through the "Corporate Profile" section of the "For Investors" page of MAA's website at www.maac.com on the day of the event.

The webcast replay will be accessible within 24 hours after the conclusion of the live event through December 13, 2022 on the "News & Events" section of the "For Investors" page of MAA's website. 

About MAA
MAA is a self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT) and member of the S&P 500. MAA owns or has ownership interest in apartment communities primarily throughout the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the U.S. focused on delivering strong, full-cycle investment performance. For further details, please refer to the "For Investors" page at www.maac.com or contact Investor Relations at investor.relations@maac.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/maa-to-participate-in-the-bank-of-america-2022-global-real-estate-conference-301622380.html

SOURCE MAA

