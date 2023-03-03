|
03.03.2023 22:19:00
MAA to Present at the 2023 Citi Global Property CEO Conference
GERMANTOWN, Tenn., March 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc., or MAA (NYSE: MAA), today announced that the Company is scheduled to present at the 2023 Citi Global Property CEO Conference.
H. Eric Bolton, Jr., Chairman and CEO of MAA plans to give a company overview followed by an informal question-and-answer session that may include discussion regarding market conditions and MAA's previously disclosed guidance. The presentation and Q&A will take place on Tuesday, March 7, 2023 at approximately 9:15 a.m. Eastern Time and is expected to last for approximately 35 minutes.
A live webcast of the presentation is accessible through the "For Investors" page of MAA's website at www.maac.com, and through the following link: https://kvgo.com/citi/mid-america-apartment-communities-march-2023.
The webcast replay will be available on the Company's website after the conclusion of the live event.
About MAA
MAA is a self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT) and member of the S&P 500. MAA owns or has ownership interest in apartment communities primarily throughout the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the U.S. focused on delivering strong, full-cycle investment performance. For further details, please refer to the "For Investors" page at www.maac.com or contact Investor Relations at investor.relations@maac.com.
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/maa-to-present-at-the-2023-citi-global-property-ceo-conference-301762533.html
SOURCE MAA
