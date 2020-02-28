28.02.2020 22:15:00

MAA to Present at the Citi 2020 Global Property CEO Conference

GERMANTOWN, Tenn., Feb. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc., or MAA (NYSE: MAA), today announced that the company is scheduled to present at the Citi 2020 Global Property CEO Conference at The Diplomat Beach Resort in Hollywood, Florida.

MAA logo. (PRNewsFoto/MAA)

H. Eric Bolton, Jr., Chairman and CEO of MAA plans to give a company overview followed by an informal question-and-answer session that may include discussion regarding market conditions and MAA's previously disclosed guidance.  The presentation and Q&A will take place on Monday, March 2, 2020 at approximately 8:10 a.m. Eastern Time and is expected to last for approximately 35 minutes.

A live webcast of the presentation is accessible through the "For Investors" page of MAA's website at www.maac.com, and through the following link: 

http://www.veracast.com/webcasts/citigroup/globalproperty2020/47305361066.cfm

The webcast replay will be available one hour after the conclusion of the live event through June 2, 2020. 

About MAA
MAA is a self-administered real estate investment trust ("REIT") and member of the S&P 500. MAA owns and manages apartment communities throughout the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the U.S. and is focused on delivering strong, full-cycle investment performance for shareholders.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/maa-to-present-at-the-citi-2020-global-property-ceo-conference-301013608.html

SOURCE MAA

