|
28.02.2020 22:15:00
MAA to Present at the Citi 2020 Global Property CEO Conference
GERMANTOWN, Tenn., Feb. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc., or MAA (NYSE: MAA), today announced that the company is scheduled to present at the Citi 2020 Global Property CEO Conference at The Diplomat Beach Resort in Hollywood, Florida.
H. Eric Bolton, Jr., Chairman and CEO of MAA plans to give a company overview followed by an informal question-and-answer session that may include discussion regarding market conditions and MAA's previously disclosed guidance. The presentation and Q&A will take place on Monday, March 2, 2020 at approximately 8:10 a.m. Eastern Time and is expected to last for approximately 35 minutes.
A live webcast of the presentation is accessible through the "For Investors" page of MAA's website at www.maac.com, and through the following link:
http://www.veracast.com/webcasts/citigroup/globalproperty2020/47305361066.cfm
The webcast replay will be available one hour after the conclusion of the live event through June 2, 2020.
About MAA
MAA is a self-administered real estate investment trust ("REIT") and member of the S&P 500. MAA owns and manages apartment communities throughout the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the U.S. and is focused on delivering strong, full-cycle investment performance for shareholders.
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/maa-to-present-at-the-citi-2020-global-property-ceo-conference-301013608.html
SOURCE MAA
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerCorona-Sorgen verschrecken Anleger: ATX knickt vor dem Wochenende ein -- DAX schließt unter 12.000er Marke -- Dow im Minus -- Asiens Indizes letztlich deutlich schwächer
Am letzten Handelstag der Woche ging es sowohl am heimischen Markt als auch auf dem deutschen Börsenparkett nochmals steil bergab. Der Crash an der Wall Street setzt sich fort. An den Handelsplätzen in Fernost kam es am Freitag unterdessen ebenfalls zum Ausverkauf.