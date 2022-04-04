MaaT Pharma: Monthly Information Regarding the Total Number of Voting Rights and Shares Comprising the Share Capital

Regulatory News:

MaaT Pharma (EURONEXT: MAAT - the "Company”), a French clinical-stage biotech and a pioneer in the development of microbiome-based ecosystem therapies dedicated to improving survival outcomes for patients with cancer, today published the number of shares comprising the share capital and the total number of voting rights (Article L. 233-8 of the French Commercial Code (Code de commerce) and Article 223-16 of the General Regulations of French Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF)) on March 31, 2022.

Listing place: Euronext Paris

ISIN code: FR0012634822

Website: www.maatpharma.com

Date Total number of shares comprising the share capital Total number of

theoretical voting rights(1) Total number of effective voting rights(2) 03/31/2022 9.888.865 9.888.865 9.888.865

(1) In accordance with Article 223-11 of the AMF General Regulation, this number is calculated on the basis of all shares to which voting rights are attached, including shares whose voting rights have been suspended.

(2) Effective voting rights correspond to the total number of voting rights that may be used at a General Meeting. The total number of effective voting rights is calculated without taking into account the shares with suspended voting rights.

Modification of the 2022 financial calendar

MaaT Pharma has decided to slightly modify its calendar for two financial announcements:

The publication of the press release related to the 2021 annual results will be brought forward and will take place on Thursday, April 14, 2022, instead of Friday, April 15, 2022, as previously communicated to the market.

The Annual General Meeting has been moved to Tuesday, May 31, 2022, instead of Monday, May 23, 2022, as previously communicated to the market.

Provisional financial Calendar*

• April 14, 2022 – Annual Results 2021

• May 05, 2022 – Revenues and Cash Position Quarter 1

• May 31, 2022 – Annual General Meeting

• July 28, 2022 – Revenues and Cash Position Quarter 2

• September 29, 2022 – Half-year Results 2022

• November 08, 2022 – Revenues and Cash Position Quarter 3

*Indicative calendar could be subject to change.

About MaaT Pharma

MaaT Pharma, a clinical stage biotechnology company, has established a complete approach to restoring patient-microbiome symbiosis in oncology. Committed to treating cancer and Graft-versus-Host Disease (GvHD), a serious complication of allogeneic stem cell transplantation, MaaT Pharma has already achieved proof of concept in a Phase II clinical trial in acute GvHD. Its powerful discovery and analysis platform, gutPrint®, supports the development and expansion of its pipeline by determining novel disease targets, evaluating drug candidates, and identifying biomarkers for microbiome-related conditions.

The company’s Microbiome Ecosystem Therapies are produced through a standardized cGMP manufacturing and quality control process to safely deliver the full diversity of the microbiome, in liquid and oral formulations. MaaT Pharma benefits from the commitment of world-leading scientists and established relationships with regulators to support the integration of the use of microbiome therapies in clinical practice.

MaaT Pharma is listed on Euronext Paris (ticker: MAAT) since November 2021.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220404005566/en/