MaaT Pharma Announces Participation in Scientific and Investor Conferences in November

Regulatory News:

MaaT Pharma (EURONEXT: MAAT – the "Company”), a French clinical-stage biotech and a pioneer in the development of Microbiome Ecosystem TherapiesTM (MET) dedicated to improving survival outcomes for patients with cancer, today announced the company’s scientific and management team’s participation in several scientific and investor conferences in November.

Details of the events are as follows:

Scientific conferences

November 8-10, 2022 – 9th International Human Microbiome Consortium (IHMC) Congress: Hervé Affagard, CEO and cofounder of MaaT Pharma, and Dr. Aurore Duquenoy, R&D specialist at MaaT Pharma will present three scientific posters at the conference in Kobe, Japan. Link to the Congress here.

November 9-11, 2022 – 21st Société Francophone de Greffe de Moelle et de Thérapie Cellulaire (SFGM-TC) Congress - Booth #10: Dr. Emilie Plantamura, Head of Clinical Development at MaaT Pharma and Claire de Condé, Head of Clinical Operations at MaaT Pharma, will attend the congress in Bordeaux, France and will be available for discussions at MaaT Pharma’s booth #10. Link to the event here.

Investor conferences

November 14, 2022 – 7 th annual conference Inve€$tival Showcase – LSX Leaders in partnership with Jefferies: Siân Crouzet, Chief Financial Officer of MaaT Pharma and Dr. Carole Schwintner, Chief Technology Officer of MaaT Pharma will attend the investor event in London, United Kingdom. More information available here.

Siân Crouzet, Chief Financial Officer of MaaT Pharma and Dr. Carole Schwintner, Chief Technology Officer of MaaT Pharma will attend the investor event in London, United Kingdom. More information available here. November 29, 2022 – Investir Day: Siân Crouzet, Chief Financial Officer of MaaT Pharma and Dr. Savita Bernal, Chief Business Officer of MaaT Pharma will attend the investor event in Paris, France. More information available here.

About MaaT Pharma

MaaT Pharma, a clinical stage biotechnology company, has established a complete approach to restoring patient-microbiome symbiosis in oncology. Committed to treating cancer and graft-versus-host disease (GvHD), a serious complication of allogeneic stem cell transplantation, MaaT Pharma launched in March 2022 in Europe, a Phase 3 clinical trial for patients with acute GvHD, following the achievement of its proof of concept in a Phase 2 trial. Its powerful discovery and analysis platform, gutPrint®, supports the development and expansion of its pipeline by determining novel disease targets, evaluating drug candidates, and identifying biomarkers for microbiome-related conditions. The company’s Microbiome Ecosystem Therapies are produced through a standardized cGMP manufacturing and quality control process to safely deliver the full diversity of the microbiome, in liquid and oral formulations. MaaT Pharma benefits from the commitment of world-leading scientists and established relationships with regulators to support the integration of the use of microbiome therapies in clinical practice.

MaaT Pharma is the first company developing microbiome-based therapies listed on Euronext Paris (ticker: MAAT).

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221107005319/en/