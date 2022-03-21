MaaT Pharma Announces the Implementation of a Liquidity Contract with Kepler Cheuvreux

Regulatory News:

MaaT Pharma (EURONEXT: MAAT - the "Company”), a French clinical-stage biotech and a pioneer in the development of microbiome-based ecosystem therapies dedicated to improving survival outcomes for patients with cancer, announced today the implementation of a liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux to enhance the liquidity of the MaaT Pharma shares admitted to trading on Euronext Paris.

The implementation of this liquidity agreement, pursuant to the authorization granted by the resolution of the General Meeting, will be carried out in accordance with the legal framework in force, and more particularly to the provisions of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of April 16, 2014 on market abuse (MAR), Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/908 of February 26, 2016 supplementing Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regulatory technical standards on the criteria, procedure and requirements for the establishment of an admitted market practice and the requirements for maintaining, discontinuing or modifying its conditions of admission, Articles L. 225-209 et seq. of the French Commercial Code and AMF decision no. 2021-01 of June 22, 2021, applicable as of July 1, 2021.

The following resources will be allocated to the liquidity account:

- 200,000 euros

The execution of the liquidity contract could be suspended under the conditions set out in Article 5 of AMF Decision 2021-01 of 22 June 2021.

The liquidity contract will be implemented as of March 22, 2022, and may be terminated:

- at any time by MaaT Pharma without notice

- at any time by Kepler Cheuvreux, subject to thirty (30) calendar days' notice

- without notice and without formality if the shares are transferred to another stock market

About MaaT Pharma

MaaT Pharma, a clinical stage biotechnology company, has established a complete approach to restoring patient-microbiome symbiosis in oncology. Committed to treating cancer and Graft-versus-Host Disease (GvHD), a serious complication of allogeneic stem cell transplantation, MaaT Pharma has already achieved proof of concept in a Phase 2 clinical trial in acute GvHD. Its powerful discovery and analysis platform, gutPrint®, supports the development and expansion of its pipeline by determining novel disease targets, evaluating drug candidates, and identifying biomarkers for microbiome-related conditions.

The company’s Microbiome Ecosystem Therapies are produced through a standardized cGMP manufacturing and quality control process to safely deliver the full diversity of the microbiome, in liquid and oral formulations. MaaT Pharma benefits from the commitment of world-leading scientists and established relationships with regulators to support the integration of the use of microbiome therapies in clinical practice.

MaaT Pharma is listed on Euronext Paris (ticker: MAAT).

