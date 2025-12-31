31.12.2025 17:38:17

Mabwell's Adalimumab Biosimilar Wins Marketing Approval In Indonesia

(RTTNews) - Mabwell (688062.SH), an innovation-driven biopharmaceutical company with a fully integrated industry chain, said its Adalimumab Injection 9MW0113, marketed as JUNMAIKANG in China, has received marketing authorization from Indonesia's Food and Drug Authority (BPOM).

The approval marks Mabwell's third overseas marketing authorization this year. Co-developed with Junshi Biosciences, 9MW0113 is the first China-developed Adalimumab biosimilar to be approved by BPOM.

Mabwell noted that it has signed cooperation agreements for 9MW0113 in more than ten countries and has submitted registration applications in multiple markets, including Jordan and Peru.

Hu Huiguo, Board Director, Senior Vice President and Board Secretary of Mabwell, said Indonesia's approval underscores the company's global commercialization strategy, adding that the country's participation in the Pharmaceutical Inspection Co-operation Scheme reflects a rigorous regulatory review standard.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

02:35 Rohstoffe im 4. Quartal 2025: Die Gewinner und Verlierer bei Öl, Gold und Co.
01.01.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der Kryptowährungen 2025
01.01.26 Dezember 2025: So performten die ATX-Aktien im vergangenen Monat
01.01.26 4. Quartal 2025: So performten die DAX-Aktien im abgelaufenen Jahresviertel
31.12.25 4. Quartal 2025: So bewegten sich die ATX-Aktien im abgelaufenen Jahresviertel

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Verkürzter Handel vor Silvester: ATX beendet letzten Börsentag 2025 mit Rekord -- DAX schließt fester
Der heimische Aktienmarkt verbuchte am Dienstag deutliche Gewinne. Der DAX präsentierte sich ebenfalls fester.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen