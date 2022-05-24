MacGregor has received a significant order to supply comprehensive RoRo equipment to three hybrid powered RoPax ferries

CARGOTEC CORPORATION, PRESS RELEASE, 24 MAY 2022 AT 10 AM EEST



MacGregor, part of Cargotec, has been selected to supply comprehensive packages of RoRo equipment for three pro-ecological, low-emission vessels powered by four LNG engines of dual-fuel type with battery assistance (hybrid). These RoPax ferries will be built at Remontowa Shiprepair Yard S.A, the largest shipyard of Poland’s shipbuilding group Remontowa Holding, for the Polish ferry company Polskie Promy, part of Polska Zegluga Morska (PZM).



The order has been booked into Cargotec’s 2022 second quarter order intake.



MacGregor’s scope of supply encompasses design, manufacturing, transport and installation assistance for the bow and stern equipment together with internal ramps and doors. The bow ramp folding frame solution and mooring rope self tension system increase efficiency by enabling loading at two levels and reduce the turn-around time in port.



"Remontowa is known for its professionalism, high quality, and long-term environmental efforts, and we are delighted that our know-how and long experience have led them to choose us to deliver this comprehensive set of RoRo equipment for these three RoPax vessels,” says Magnus Sjöberg, Senior Vice President, Merchant Solutions Division, MacGregor.



"I’m also satisfied to see that we are able to support our customer´s focus on sustainability, as in this case, reducing the fuel consumption by enabling shorter turnaround time in the ports,” he continues.



