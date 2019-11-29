MacGregor secures orders worth approximately EUR 8 million for port development and naval projects in Europe

CARGOTEC CORPORATION, PRESS RELEASE, 29 NOVEMBER 2019 AT 10 AM EET

MacGregor, part of Cargotec, has secured orders to provide MacGregor equipment to a European port development project and TTS products to a naval project, also in Europe, with a total value of approximately EUR 8 million. The orders were booked into Cargotec's fourth quarter 2019 order intake, with deliveries planned to commence during the fourth quarter of 2020 and completed during the first quarter of 2022.

A TTS technical solution is being applied to the port development project, and MacGregor’s strong position and references leveraged in the naval project.

‘’This is an excellent example of the combined strength of MacGregor and TTS, with an enhanced ability to offer customer specific solutions through our collective expertise and broader portfolio of products and services,’’ says Magnus Sjöberg, Senior Vice President, Merchant Solutions Division, MacGregor.





