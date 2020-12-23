MACH Makes its First Acquisition in the Greater Toronto Area with a Major Transaction

MONTREAL, Dec. 23, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Groupe Mach Inc. (MACH) is proud to announce its arrival in the Greater Toronto Area with the acquisition of 2465 Argentia Road in Mississauga, known as First Meadowvale Centre. This is MACH's first acquisition in the Toronto area, setting the tone for its deployment throughout the GTA and the rest of Canada.

"We are extremely proud to enter the Toronto market with this first high quality acquisition, which is perfectly aligned with our strategy of deploying our expertise across the rest of Canada. The quality of the building, the exceptionally strong covenant of its tenancy and its strategic location are all qualities that make this building a valuable addition to our portfolio. This acquisition sets the stage for other significant transactions in the area," said Vincent Chiara, President of MACH.

The Class A building has nearly 250,000 square feet of new-generation office space spread over 10 floors. Built in 2010, the building is LEED Gold certified and is fully occupied by BMO Financial Group. Strategically located on Highway 401 in the prestigious Meadowvale Corporate Park, the site is easily accessible by both car and public transit.

"Our Toronto office is actively pursuing opportunities in the GTA market. Our goal is to build a solid portfolio of assets in the area and First Meadowvale Centre has all the attributes to meet the quality and location standards that are the strength of MACH," said Stephen Champion, Executive Vice President of MACH, Ontario and Western Canada.

MACH is already established in Ontario in the industrial real estate sector.

About MACH (www.groupemach.com)

Celebrating its twentieth anniversary this year, MACH is one of Canada's largest private property owners and developers. The company has a portfolio of over 150 buildings representing more than 26 million square feet of office, commercial, industrial and multi-residential properties. MACH is currently developing close to 15 million square feet of projects, some of which, such as the Quartier des Lumières, are international in scope. Since its founding in 2000, MACH's philosophy has been to invest permanently in communities and to responsibly manage its properties and for the long term. With an integrated approach that includes real estate development, management, real estate services and construction, MACH is able to respond to the needs of its clients and users. Its real estate portfolio includes some of Montreal's flagship buildings including the Sun Life Building, the CIBC Tower, Place Victoria, the Maison de Radio-Canada, and several properties in Quebec, including the TELUS Building. In recent years, MACH has obtained numerous national and international awards for its innovation in sustainable development and for the quality of its construction projects.

