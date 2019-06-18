MACH specifies structure of its formal proposal to Transat

MONTREAL, June 18, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Group Mach Inc. ("MACH") confirms that the proposed acquisition structure in its formal proposal to acquire all issued and outstanding voting shares (the "Shares") of Transat A.T. Inc. (TSX: TRZ) ("Transat") at a price of $14.00 cash per Share to the attention of the Board of Directors of Transat, as announced in MACH's press release of June 14, 2019 (the "MACH Press Release"), is a plan of arrangement pursuant to the Canada Business Corporations Act, subject to negotiations of a definitive acquisition agreement with Transat. For greater certainty, MACH'S proposed acquisition is not a take-over bid as defined under securities laws such laws prohibiting, among other things, matters related to conditions of financing.

Forward looking statements

Cautionary language regarding forward looking statements set forth in the MACH Press Release also applies to this press release.

SOURCE Group Mach Inc.