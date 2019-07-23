|
23.07.2019 19:43:00
Mack-Cali Realty Corporation Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release Date
JERSEY CITY, N.J., July 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mack-Cali Realty Corporation (NYSE: CLI) today announced that it will release its second quarter 2019 earnings results after the market close on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 and will host its second quarter 2019 earnings conference call with management on Thursday, August 8, 2019 at 8:30 a.m., Eastern Time.
The live conference call can be listened to via the Internet by accessing the Company's website at http://investors.mack-cali.com/CorporateProfile. The conference call is also accessible by dialing (323) 794-2423 and requesting the Mack-Cali second quarter earnings conference call. It is recommended that participants log on or dial in to the call approximately 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.
About Mack-Cali Realty Corporation
One of the country's leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout New Jersey. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces.
A fully-integrated and self-managed company, Mack-Cali has provided world-class management, leasing, and development services throughout New Jersey and the surrounding region for two decades. By regularly investing in its properties and innovative lifestyle amenity packages, Mack-Cali creates environments that empower tenants and residents to reimagine the way they work and live.
For more information on Mack-Cali Realty Corporation and its properties, visit www.mack-cali.com.
Contact:
David Smetana
Deidre Crockett
Mack-Cali Realty Corporation
Mack-Cali Realty Corporation
Chief Financial Officer
Senior Vice President,
(732) 590-1035
Corporate Communications and Investor Relations
dsmetana@mack-cali.com
(732) 590-1025
dcrockett@mack-cali.com
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mack-cali-realty-corporation-announces-second-quarter-2019-earnings-release-date-300889603.html
SOURCE Mack-Cali Realty Corporation
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX und DAX gehen mit einem kräftigen Plus aus dem Handel -- Asiens Börsen legen letztlich zu
Der heimische Aktienmarkt sowie der deutsche Leitindex DAX erzielten Zuwächse. An der Wall Street zeigen sich die Indizes fester. Die asiatischen Börsen zeigen sich am Dienstag mit Gewinnen.