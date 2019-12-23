|
23.12.2019 23:36:00
Mackenzie Investments Announces Final Year-End Reinvested Distributions for its Exchange Traded Funds
TORONTO, Dec. 23, 2019 /CNW/ - Mackenzie Investments today announced the final year-end reinvested distributions for its exchange-traded funds ("ETFs") that trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") and Aequitas NEO Exchange ("NEO") for the 2019 tax year. Please note that this is an update to the estimated year-end reinvested distributions previously announced on December 13, 2019.
These are distributions of undistributed net income and/or capital gains. The distributions will be reinvested in additional units of the respective ETFs and do not include ongoing monthly, quarterly, semi-annual or annual cash distribution amounts. The additional units will be immediately consolidated with the units previously outstanding, so that the number of units outstanding following the distribution will equal the number of units outstanding prior to the distribution.
The record date for these distributions is December 31, 2019. The actual taxable amounts distributed by the ETFs in 2019, including the tax characteristics of these amounts, will be reported to brokers through CDS Clearing and Depository Services Inc. in early 2020.
Details of the final per-unit distribution amounts are as follows:
Mackenzie ETF
Ticker
Distribution
CUSIP
ISIN
Exchange
Mackenzie Core Plus Global Fixed Income ETF
MGB
0.00000
55452P101
CA55452P1018
TSX
Mackenzie Unconstrained Bond ETF
MUB
0.00000
55454N104
CA55454N1042
TSX
Mackenzie Floating Rate Income ETF
MFT
0.00000
55453X103
CA55453X1033
TSX
Mackenzie Core Plus Canadian Fixed Income ETF
MKB
0.04919
55452R107
CA55452R1073
TSX
Mackenzie Global High Yield Fixed Income ETF
MHYB
0.00000
55454M106
CA5545M1068
NEO
Mackenzie Canadian Short Term Fixed Income ETF
MCSB
0.00000
55452Q109
CA55452Q1090
TSX
Mackenzie Canadian Aggregate Bond Index ETF
QBB
0.83148
55452S105
CA55452S1056
TSX
Mackenzie Canadian Short-Term Bond Index ETF
QSB
1.26943
55453K101
CA55453K1012
TSX
Mackenzie Canadian All Corporate Bond Index ETF
QCB
0.94604
55454A102
CA55454A1021
NEO
Mackenzie US TIPS Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
QTIP
0.00000
55456B108
CA55456B1085
NEO
Mackenzie US Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
QUIG
0.00000
55455H106
CA55455H1064
TSX
Mackenzie US High Yield Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
QHY
0.00000
55455K109
CA55455K1093
TSX
Mackenzie Maximum Diversification Canada Index ETF
MKC
0.19446
55453L109
CA55453L1094
TSX
Mackenzie Maximum Diversification US Index ETF
MUS
0.00000
55453M107
CA55453M1077
TSX
Mackenzie Maximum Diversification Developed Europe Index ETF
MEU
0.00000
55453P100
CA55453P1009
TSX
Mackenzie Maximum Diversification All World Developed Index ETF
MWD
0.00000
55453N105
CA55453N1050
TSX
Mackenzie Maximum Diversification All World Developed ex North America Index ETF
MXU
0.00000
55454L108
CA55454L1085
TSX
Mackenzie Canadian Large Cap Equity Index ETF
QCE
0.00473
55454W104
CA55454W1041
TSX
Mackenzie Canadian Equity Index ETF
QCN
0.00000
55453U109
CA55453U1093
TSX
Mackenzie US Large Cap Equity Index ETF
QUU
0.36437
55454T101
CA55454T1012
TSX
Mackenzie US Large Cap Equity Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
QAH
0.00000
55455M105
CA55455M1059
TSX
Mackenzie International Equity Index ETF
QDX
0.00000
55455T100
CA55455T1003
TSX
Mackenzie International Equity Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
QDXH
1.74174
55455Y109
CA55455Y1097
TSX
Mackenzie Maximum Diversification Emerging Markets Index ETF
MEE
0.00000
55453Q108
CA55453Q1081
TSX
Mackenzie Portfolio Completion ETF
MPCF
0.00000
55454D106
CA55454D1069
TSX
Mackenzie Global Leadership Impact ETF
MWMN
0.00000
55455D105
CA55455D1050
NEO
Mackenzie Ivy Global Equity ETF
MIVG
0.18755
55454E104
CA55454E1043
TSX
Mackenzie China A-Shares CSI 300 Index ETF
QCH
0.00000
55454U108
CA55454U1084
NEO
Mackenzie Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond Index ETF
QEBL
0.00000
55455J102
CA55455J1021
TSX
Mackenzie Emerging Markets Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
QEBH
0.00000
55454J103
CA55455J1030
TSX
Further information about Mackenzie ETFs can be found at mackenzieinvestments.com/etf.
Commissions, management fees, brokerage fees and expenses all may be associated with Exchange Traded Funds. Please read the prospectus before investing. Exchange Traded Funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.
The payment of distributions is not guaranteed and may fluctuate. The payment of distributions should not be confused with an Exchange Traded Fund's performance, rate of return or yield. If distributions paid by the Exchange Traded Fund are greater than the performance of the Exchange Traded Fund, your original investment will shrink. Distributions paid as a result of capital gains realized by an Exchange Traded Fund, and income and dividends earned by an Exchange Traded Fund are taxable in your hands in the year they are paid. Your adjusted cost base will be reduced by the amount of any returns of capital. If your adjusted cost base goes below zero, you will have to pay capital gains tax on the amount below zero.
