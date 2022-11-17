Macklemore, Lamorne Morris, Keanu Reeves, and Emma Watson join Jill and Eddie Vedder, and more, for a virtual benefit show support for EB Research Partnership's mission to find a cure for Epidermo...

Airing this Sunday, November 20th, the third-annual Venture into Cures virtual benefit will bring together memorable moments with renowned actors and comedians, musical performances, and resilient stories of families with Epidermolysis Bullosa.

NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Today, EB Research Partnership (EBRP) announced that Macklemore, Lamorne Morris, Keanu Reeves,and Emma Watson, are joining the lineup for the third annual Venture Into Cures, an inspiring, virtual fundraising and awareness event airing November 20, 2022, at 4 p.m. ET/ 1 p.m. PT.

The new additions will be joining EBRP co-founders Jill and Eddie Vedder, and previously announced guests like Billie Eilish, Will Ferrell,Tom Holland,Joe Jonas, John Legend,Chris Pratt, Olivia Rodrigo, and more. The show will feature moving stories about individuals and families living with Epidermolysis Bullosa (EB), alongside celebrity appearances and performances, to educate viewers about EB and raise critical funds to support a cure for EB and other rare diseases.

"I have seen the devastating impact EB has on kids and families firsthand, which is what inspired my husband and me to devote our time to finding a cure," said Jill Vedder, EBRP co-founder. "This year, we're continuing to rally our friends and family around the cause, with my daughters Olivia and Harper joining the show."

"Scientists around the world are racing to find a cure for thousands of diseases. Over the last ten years, EBRP in particular has made incredible strides in research and clinical trials. We are thrilled to report that we are truly within reach of a cure. Please join us in achieving that goal and changing lives across the globe," added Eddie Vedder, musician and EBRP co-founder.

The current list of appearances and performances, announced to date, includes:

Appearances: Jonathan Brown, Dana Carvey, Billie Eilish, Will Ferrell, FINNEAS, Jack Harlow, Tom Holland, Joe Jonas, Kermit the Frog, Macklemore, Lamorne Morris, Chris Pratt, Keanu Reeves, Olivia Rodrigo, Molly Shannon, Hannah Simone, David Spade, The Vedder Family, Emma Watson, Venus Willams, and more.

Performances: Broken Social Scene, John Legend, Joy Oladokun, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Lauren Spencer-Smith, and more.

As the largest global organization supporting EB research, EBRP has funded more than 100 projects through their innovative model, directly impacting the clinical landscape. Through EBRP's work, clinical trials for EB have increased by nearly 20 times, including four Phase III clinical trials, the final phase before the FDA considers approval for a new therapy.

Produced by EBRP and Door Knocker Media, with artist booking by one twenty eight, over the past two years the virtual fundraiser has raised more than $4.6 million. Venture Into Cures will stream globally for free via an exclusive virtual event experience through 2022.ventureintocures.org . A full list of other streaming sites can be found below.

EB is a life-threatening genetic disorder that affects approximately 500,000 people worldwide. Called "Butterfly Children" because their skin is as fragile as a butterfly's wings, children with EB face severe pain, open external and internal wounds, and a grueling daily bandaging process. There is currently no treatment or cure for EB; however, EBRP's innovative Venture Philanthropy model is helping to fast-track not only a cure for EB but therapies that could affect thousands of other rare diseases.

Learn more about the Venture Into Cures live show at www.ventureintocures.org .

Learn more about the life-changing work of EBRP at www.ebresearch.org

Venture Into Cures live streaming channels include:

About EB Research Partnership

Founded in 2010 by a dedicated group of parents and Jill and Eddie Vedder, EB Research Partnership (EBRP) is the largest global nonprofit dedicated to funding research aimed at treating and ultimately curing Epidermolysis Bullosa (EB), a group of devastating and life-threatening skin disorders that affect children from birth.

Working around the clock with offices in the US and Australia, EBRP utilizes an innovative venture philanthropy business model. When making a grant to a research project, they retain the added upside of generating a recurring revenue stream if the therapy or product is commercially successful, then use the return on investment to fund additional EB research until a cure is found.

To learn more, visit www.ebresearch.org

Related Links

https://www.ebresearch.org

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/macklemore-lamorne-morris-keanu-reeves-and-emma-watson-join-jill-and-eddie-vedder-and-more-for-a-virtual-benefit-show-support-for-eb-research-partnerships-mission-to-find-a-cure-for-epidermolysis-bullosa-301680864.html

SOURCE EB Research Partnership