MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. Reveals Increase In Q2 Profit

(RTTNews) - MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. (MTSI) revealed earnings for its second quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $46.33 million, or $0.60 per share. This compares with $31.67 million, or $0.42 per share, last year.

Excluding items, MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $84.32 million or $1.09 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 22.5% to $288.96 million from $235.89 million last year.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $46.33 Mln. vs. $31.67 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.60 vs. $0.42 last year. -Revenue: $288.96 Mln vs. $235.89 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $ 1.31 To $ 1.37 Next quarter revenue guidance: $ 331 M To $ 339 M