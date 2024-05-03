Macquarie FY Profit Drops; Cuts Dividend

(RTTNews) - Australian financial services firm Macquarie Group Ltd. (MQG.AX, MQBKY.PK) reported that its profit attributable to ordinary equity holders the year ended 31 March 2024 dropped to A$3.52 billion or 911.4 cents per share from A$5.18 billion or 1,316.3 cents per share in the prior year.

Net operating income for the year declined to A$16.89 billion from A$19.12 billion last year. The decrease was primarily driven by lower net interest and trading income and lower net other operating income, partially offset by credit and other impairment reversals in the current year.

Macquarie declared a final dividend of A$3.85 per share, compared with a final dividend of A$4.50 last year.

