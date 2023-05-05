Macquarie FY Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - Australian financial services firm Macquarie Group Ltd. (MQG.AX, MQBKY.PK) reported a net profit after tax attributable to ordinary shareholders of A$5.18 billion for the year ended 31 March 2023, up 10 per cent from the year ended 31 March 2022.

Net operating income was A$19.12 billion up 10 per cent from the prior year.

Effective 1 June 2023, Susan Lloyd-Hurwitz will join the Macquarie Group Ltd Board. It is proposed that Lloyd-Hurwitz will also be appointed to the Macquarie Bank Limited Board, effective 28 July 2023.

Nicola Wakefield Evans has confirmed that she will seek re-election as an independent director to the MGL Board at the 2023 AGM.

Macquarie announced a fiscal year 2023 final ordinary dividend of A$4.50 per share, up on the fiscal year 2022 final ordinary dividend of A$3.50 per share. The company said it continue to maintain a cautious stance, with a conservative approach to capital, funding and liquidity that positions the company well to respond to the current environment.

