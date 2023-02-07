Macquarie Group Says Q3 Results Good; 9-Month Profit Slightly Up

(RTTNews) - Australian financial services firm Macquarie Group Ltd. (MQG.AX, MQBKY.PK) Tuesday said it reported a good third quarter with varied conditions for its diverse businesses.

The combined third-quarter net profit contribution from Macquarie's annuity-style businesses, such as Macquarie Asset Management or MAM and Banking and Financial Services or BFS was substantially down on the prior corresponding period mainly due to larger green energy sector asset realisations in MAM in the prior corresponding period. This was partially offset by continued growth in BFS.

Macquarie's markets-facing businesses' combined net profit contribution was substantially up.

MAM had assets under management or AUM of $A797.8 billion as of December 31, 2022, broadly in line with September 30, 2022.

Net profit after tax for the nine months was slightly up from last year.

Annuity-style businesses' net profit contribution for the nine months was significantly down primarily due to larger green energy sector asset realisations in MAM in the prior corresponding period.

In Australia, Macquarie shares were trading at A$190.38, up 0.75 percent.