Macquarie H1 Net Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - Macquarie Group Limited (MQG.AX) announced a net profit after tax attributable to ordinary shareholders of A$2.48 billion for the half year ended 30 September 2026, up 50 percent on the half year ended 30 September 2025. Earnings per share was A$6.52, up 49%. Net operating income was A$9.57 billion, up 10 percent from last year.

Looking forward, Macquarie said it continues to maintain a cautious stance, with a conservative approach to capital, funding and liquidity that positions it well to respond to the current environment.

The Macquarie Group Limited Board announced a first half interim ordinary dividend of A$3.25 per share.

At last close on Australian Securities Exchange, Macquarie shares were trading at A$248.86.

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