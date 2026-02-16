Qube Holdings Aktie

ISIN: US74779P1084

16.02.2026 18:29:52

Macquarie-Led Consortium To Acquire Qube In $11.7 Bln Deal

(RTTNews) - Qube Holdings Ltd. (QUB) said it has entered into a scheme implementation deed with a consortium led by Macquarie Asset Management to acquire 100% of the company in a deal implying an enterprise value of about $11.7 billion.

Under the proposed scheme of arrangement, Qube shareholders, excluding UniSuper, will receive $5.20 in cash per share, less any dividends paid after the agreement date. The offer represents a 27.8% premium to Qube's closing share price on November 21, 2025, and a 24% premium to its volume-weighted average price since August 2025.

UniSuper, which holds about 15.07% of Qube, will exchange its stake for an equivalent interest in the consortium's holding structure rather than receive cash.

The Qube board unanimously recommended that shareholders vote in favor of the transaction, subject to no superior proposal emerging and an independent expert concluding the deal is in shareholders' best interests.

Completion of the scheme remains subject to shareholder, court and regulatory approvals, including from Australian and New Zealand authorities. The scheme meeting is expected around June 2026, with completion targeted by December 2026.

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Qube Holdings Ltd Unsponsored American Deposit Receipt Repr 5 Shs 11,50 42,86% Qube Holdings Ltd Unsponsored American Deposit Receipt Repr 5 Shs

