|
28.07.2022 03:17:35
Macquarie Says Q1 Trading Conditions Soft
(RTTNews) - Macquarie Group (MQG.AX, MQBKY), in its update on the first quarter of its 2023 financial year ahead of its Annual General Meeting, said that favourable trading conditions saw the company's operating groups deliver net profit contribution that was up on the first quarter of the 2022 financial year, although trading conditions did soften during the quarter.
Macquarie's annuity-style businesses (Macquarie Asset Management (MAM) and Banking and Financial Services) combined 1Q23 net profit contribution was significantly up on the first-quarter of 2022, primarily due to income from Green Investment Group (GIG) asset realisations in MAM partially offset by the Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation disposition fee in the first quarter of 2022.
The company said it continues to maintain a cautious stance, with a conservative approach to capital, funding and liquidity that positions it well to respond to the current environment.
The company noted that it remains well-positioned to deliver superior performance in the medium term.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerBilanzen von Amazon und Apple überraschen positiv: ATX steigt kräftig -- DAX höher -- Asiatische Börsen schließen tiefer
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich am letzten Handelstag der Woche in sehr starker Verfassung. Auch der DAX steigt an. An den Börsen in Fernost ging es am Freitag derweil bergab.